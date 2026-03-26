Chappell Roan’s Body Guard Takes “Full Responsibility” Of Jorginho Incident

A security guard at the center of a controversy involving singer Chappell Roan and footballer Jorginho has taken “full responsibility” for an incident that left an 11-year-old girl in tears.

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The guard, identified as Pascal Duvier, addressed the situation in a public statement after the incident drew widespread attention online. The confrontation took place at a hotel in São Paulo, Brazil, where Roan was staying ahead of a performance.

The controversy began when Jorginho claimed that his stepdaughter had a distressing encounter with a security guard after briefly walking past Roan at breakfast. According to the family, the child approached out of curiosity to see if the singer was really there, but did not take photos or otherwise interact.

Jorginho said the guard behaved aggressively toward his wife, Catherine Harding, and their daughter, leaving the child terribly upset.

Bodyguard Claims He Was Not Acting On Behalf Of The Singer

In his statement, Duvier said he accepted responsibility for his actions. He stressed that he acted independently and was not part of Roan’s personal security team.

“I was at the hotel on behalf of another individual, and I was not part of the personal security team of Chappell Roan,” he said.

Duvier blames his actions on a range of information he received. “I made a judgment call based on information we obtained from the hotel, events I had witnessed in the days prior and the heightened overall security risk of our location,” he wrote, not really clearing things up.

Finally, he shared his regret. “Heightened overall security risk of our location. My sole interaction with the mother was calm and with good intentions, and the outcome of the encounter is regretful.”

Roan and her representatives quickly distanced her from the incident. They said she had no knowledge of the interaction at the time and did not instruct anyone to approach the family. The singer also emphasized that she does not tolerate aggressive behavior toward fans.

His statement is a confusing one that conveniently removes Chappell Roan from the frame entirely. She has expressed her animosity toward fan encounters, however, so her stance toward her fans is a muddied pictyure.