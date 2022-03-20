Channing Tatum Allegedly Told Another Actor ‘Hands Off’ Zoe Kravitz, Questionable Insider Says

Is Channing Tatum getting territorial over his new girlfriend, Zoe Kravitz? One tabloid claims the Magic Mike actor isn’t happy about Kravitz’s bond with another actor. Let’s check up on The Batman star’s new relationship.

Channing Tatum Says ‘Hands Off Zoe’?

This week, Woman’s Day reports Channing Tatum wasn’t thrilled to witness Zoe Kravitz’s steamy chemistry with her The Batman co-star Robert Pattinson. The internet has been heating up with Kravitz and Pattinson’s promotional pictures, and sources say all of the attention is getting to Tatum. “Zoe and Rob’s photos are off-the-charts sexy and Channing’s feeling unnerved by it all,” an insider dishes.

“But the worst part of it all is it’s only the start. Zoe and Rob are already in talks to do a sequel and regardless of who Rob’s dating now, everyone knows how close he gets to his leading ladies, especially in multimillion-dollar franchise movies.” And sources say that despite dating model Suki Waterhouse, Pattinson is still a threat to Tatum. “Channing couldn’t care less about Rob’s love-life unless it starts affecting his,” the tipster confides. “He trusts Zoe, but not so much Rob, supermodel girlfriend or not.”

Tatum ‘Puffed Up’ Over Pattinson?

This is a lot of drama over a couple that hasn’t even confirmed their relationship. While the internet has widely accepted Tatum and Kravitz as a couple, the actors haven’t officially spoken on the matter. So we doubt such a private pair is leaking jealousy stories to this tabloid. Besides, Tatum hasn’t seemed bothered by the film. In fact, he attended the premiere with Kravitz’s stepdad, Jason Momoa.

And while the tabloid has no problem dismissing Suki Waterhouse as a mere fling, she and Pattinson have been serious for a while. In fact, Pattinson shared an adorable story about how Waterhouse boosted his confidence about his role in The Batman. “I’m pretty sure she’s not normally into watching superhero movies,” he told Jimmy Kimmel about Waterhouse. “And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, ‘No way!'”

So, we’re sure Pattinson and Waterhouse wouldn’t appreciate this story either since it frames Pattinson as unable to control himself around his female co-stars. And since the only on-set romance we’ve ever known Pattinson to engage in was with Kristen Stewart in 2009, it’s safe to say this is a horribly inaccurate portrait of that actor. While fans are eating up Pattinson and Kravtiz’s onscreen chemistry, off-screen, Pattinson is clearly spoken for.

More Jealousy Rubbish From The Tabloid

Of course, Channing Tatum isn’t the first actor Woman’s Day has accused of pitching a jealous tantrum. Earlier this year, the outlet reported Ben Affleck warned Jennifer Lopez’s co-star to “stay away” from her. Then the tabloid claimed Bruce Willis was trying to keep Ashton Kutcher away from Demi Moore. And more recently, the publication alleged Jessica Alba’s husband was furious about her bond with another actor. Clearly, Woman’s Day is determined to accuse every male celebrity of possessive behavior.

