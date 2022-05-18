Channing Tatum Allegedly Caught In Public ‘Flirtfest’ With Another Woman, Dubious Gossip Claims

Is Channing Tatum getting a bit too cozy with his new co-star? One tabloid claims sparks are flying on the set of Magic Mike 3, and his new girlfriend isn’t happy about it. Here’s the latest gossip about Channing Tatum’s love life.

Channing Tatum Caught In ‘Flirtfest’?

This week, Woman’s Day reports trouble is already brewing for Channing Tatum and his girlfriend Zoe Kravitz. Tatum and Kravitz originally hit it off while working on their upcoming film Pussy Island, but sources say that Tatum’s new co-star could spell the end of their romance. According to the report, Tatum was “looking extremely cozy” with his Magic Mike 3 co-star Salma Hayek. Fans started worrying about the two when Hayek posted a video of herself dancing with Tatum to mark the actor’s birthday. “Happy Birthday Channing!!! You’re such a joy to be around,” Hayek captioned the post.

“Uh-oh, her husband better start worrying,” one fan commented. But sources insist that it’s really Kravitz that needs to keep an eye on the two since their relationship is so new. And since Tatum has a thing for on-set flings—he met his ex-wife Jenna Dewan on the set of Step Up—the outlet warns that Hayek could be his next conquest.

Is Salma Hayek Rocking The Boat?

This story is incredibly weak, and we have absolutely no trouble dismissing it. First of all, Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz have stayed tight-lipped about their relationship. So, the mere notion that this tabloid has any kind of insight into their romance is simply laughable. Furthermore, Tatum is generally known as a fun-loving and friendly guy. It’s no surprise that he and Hayek hit it off, but we seriously doubt anything romantic is brewing.

And that’s because Hayek herself has been married to Francois-Henri Pinault since 2009 and has a child with him. Not to mention, Pinault is the chairman of luxury group Kering, which owns Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, and Gucci. Pinault is one of the richest men in the world. We know Tatum has moves, but we seriously doubt Hayek is side-stepping her husband for him.

The Tabloid On Channing Tatum

But this is far from the first time we’ve confronted a story like this about Channing Tatum. Last summer, Life & Style claimed Tatum was getting too close with his Lost City of Z co-star Sandra Bullock. Then OK! claimed Tatum was failing to get Lenny Kravitz’s approval for dating Zoe because of his womanizing reputation. And in an inversion of this narrative, Woman’s Day once claimed Tatum warned another actor to keep his “hands off” of Zoe Kravitz. Clearly, the tabloids are set in their ways when it comes to Tatum.

More Stories From Suggest