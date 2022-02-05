Celine Dion Reportedly Urged To Go To Rehab Over ‘Emaciated’ Appearance Amid Health Rumors, Anonymous Insider Claims

Is Celine Dion heading for rehab? One bombshell story says she’s down to 100 pounds and canceled her tour because of her worrying health problem. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘What’s Really Wrong’ With Celine Dion

According to the Globe, Dion is down to only 100 pounds. She was forced to cancel her Las Vegas residency and subsequent tour over health issues. As she works with doctors, a source says the “big elephant in the room is Celine’s weight and how emaciated she’s been for years.”

She apparently hardly eats and shuns a balanced diet, a source says, and she badly needs to go to rehab: “The collective view is that she needs to pack herself off to a wellness center where she can rest, get the counseling she so obviously needs, and be healed.”

Friends of Dion are allegedly urging her to seek help for her problems. Sadly, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer is not heeding anyone’s advice, an insider concludes. “Despite all the well wishes, she insists on doing it all herself and convalescing by her own rules.”

There’s One Problem With That

This story is adorned with carefully chosen before and after photos meant to prove how thin Dion is, with the “Now” photo coming from the 2019 Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture fashion show in Paris. The Globe is willfully misleading its readers for claiming a three-year-old photo is current. Check out this photo from May 2021 where Dion, with her family, appears to be in good health.

Dion helpfully posts old photos and videos all the time. A music video from 1991 proves that Dion simply has a slender figure. This doesn’t mean she’s unhealthy or is struggling with addiction: It’s banally just how her body looks.

Furthermore, real friends of Dion would never expose her tabloids as this story promises. Details of Dion’s injury open the door for trashy stories like this. We know that she’s heartbroken over the cancellations and is working hard to get healthy and get back on the road.

Other Ridiculous Stories

Back in 2020, this tabloid claimed Celine Dion was becoming a truck driver. Needless to say, that didn’t happen. It also attacks her body constantly, with stories about starvation and bad diets. It’s called her dangerously skinny and constantly bashes her body. The Globe makes money through disrespectful tripe like this. Look away if you want any true Dion news.

