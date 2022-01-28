Celine Dion Gossip: Allegedly Struggling With Health After Tour Cancellation, Singer ‘Not Doing Well,’ Anonymous Source Claims

Is Celine Dion failing? One report says her friends are growing concerned because of a canceled tour. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘New Fears For Celine’

According to Woman’s Day, Dion’s health has taken a bad turn. Friends say she’s “completely broken” after being forced to cancel concerts. Dion herself is lamenting her dilemma. “I was really hoping I’d be good to go by now, but I supposed I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen my doctors are prescribing,” she tweeted in January.

A family insider reveals, “No one seems to know what’s wrong. She’s absolutely crushed at having to cancel her shows, but more than that she’s very distressed over her situation.” Dion does not live recklessly, yet her health issues are still ongoing.

According to a source, the legendary singer is still mourning the death of her husband, Rene Angelil. The sixth anniversary of his death just passed, and fans are concerned the grief is physically harming her. “She’s not giving up,” the source concludes. “If she has to get up on stage with a whole new show that accommodates her problems, she will.”

What’s Going On With Celine Dion?

Tabloids typically have two tactics: making something up or exaggerating the truth. The more convincing stories use truth and take things a step or two too far. This article about Celine Dion’s health failure is a perfect example.

While we don’t know the gritty details of Dion’s situation, we do know that she’s not well enough to go on a world tour. She was forced to cancel her Las Vegas residency presumably for the same issues. That’s as far as we know, and any other information is purely speculation.

That speculation is where this tabloid runs into trouble. Dion is still mourning Anfelil’s death, but it’s cruel to say this is the reason for her ongoing health issues. The tabloid is just exploiting his death for its own financial ends.

Furthermore, the article cites “friends” and a “family insider.” Are Dion’s friends and family really going to talk to Woman’s Day? Considering how cruel tabloids are towards Dion, there’s no way someone in her innermost circle would betray her trust like this. All the truthful bits in this story come from Dion’s Instagram, so you should disregard whatever the outlet has to say.

A Bad Reputation

Last year, Gossip Cop debunked this tabloid when it claimed Dion was dangerously underweight. It supposably knew her weight down to the exact kilogram, which is frankly impossible. For another supposed health crisis, Woman’s Day recently revealed Prince Charles was frail and struggling. He’s doing just fine, so health problems are just a crutch for this lazy outlet.

