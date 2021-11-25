Celine Dion Allegedly Planning Her Own Funeral After Health Crisis, Getting Replaced In Vegas, Sketchy Reports Claim

Celine Dion was forced to cancel her upcoming Las Vegas residency over health issues. Many smelled blood in the water, for she’s now inundated with death-mongering rumors.

Is Dion really on the verge of death? Stories come out every week about her starving herself on a bad diet, and having her residency handed over to a reuniting ABBA. It can be tough to keep these stories straight. Here’s an assortment of Vegas and grim reaper rumors surrounding the legend.

Down To 95 Pounds

Per the National Enquirer, Dion’s already preparing for her funeral. The cancellation of her Las Vegas residency led one doctor to say she could have multiple sclerosis. Another believes Dion is down to just 95 pounds thanks to an unhealthy diet. An insider explains, “Celine’s drastic weight loss has been a source of concern. She’s been working herself to the bone for months, rehearsing for her return to the stage, but her body couldn’t take it.”

Is Dion really in this bad shape? Is she actually spending her days pondering where she’d like to be buried? All those questions can be answered by reading our report here.

Too Stressed To Perform

Meanwhile, Star pegged Dion’s cancellation on her grief. She lost her husband and manager René Angelil a few years ago, and he was instrumental in setting up her previous residency. “It’s been really daunting for her to go out on her own and launch a new show without his guiding hand,” a source reveals. The stress of canceling her previous tour didn’t help matters either. One insider said, “She wanted to get her career back in a big way, but the stress is overwhelming.”

Can Dion handle the stress? Is this all just made up to exploit Angelil’s death? Click here to learn more.

ABBA Gets The Call

Before Celine Dion even canceled her show, the National Enquirer reported she would be replaced. It revealed she was being replaced by ABBA, the legendary Swedish band. The “SOS” singers announced their reunion, and one source said they were bound for America: “Instead of hitting the road, the four stars are seriously considering a $100 million offer to replace Celine at The Colosseum that was built for [Dion] in Las Vegas.”

Well, Dion did pull herself from the bill and ABBA did reunite. Did ABBA really get the call to replace her residency? Read our breakdown here and all that knowledge could be yours.