Celine Dion’s Inner Circle Allegedly Scared She’ll ‘Never Be Able To Sing Again’ After Health Crisis, Dubious Source Claims

Are Celine Dion‘s friends worried that she’s pushing herself too hard? One tabloid claims the singer’s insistence on performing again could have serious repercussions for her health. Here’s the latest gossip about Dion’s health.

Friends Begging Dion To ‘Please Retire’?

This week’s edition of Woman’s Day reports Celine Dion’s recent announcement has her inner circle worried. The legendary singer recently rescheduled her remaining Courage tour dates for 2023 because of her ongoing muscle spasms, but sources say that Dion’s friends don’t think she’ll be well enough to perform by then. “She’s telling everyone she’ll shake it off, but her loved ones worry she’s putting work before her wellbeing,” an insider confesses. “At this point, retirement looks as though it’s for the best.”

The outlet notes that Dion has looked “increasingly frail” lately. A source explains that Dion’s looks are a result of her “pushing herself for years.” Apparently, her friends are worried that she won’t physically be able to perform again even if she wants to. “Celine has suffered from this illness for a long time,” the tipster confides. “And the fear is she will never be able to sing again.”

Is Celine Dion ‘Pushing Herself’ Too Hard?

This report is a bit silly if you think about it. Celine Dion is a platinum-selling artist. She’s embarked on 15 concert tours throughout her career, and both of her years-long Las Vegas residencies broke records. Performing is simply what she does. But instead of embarking on yet another tour, she’s postponed it for almost another year. In an emotional video, Dion explained her decision and how hard it was for her to make it.

So, how in the world can the tabloid say that Dion is putting her career before her health? She is quite literally doing the opposite. In Dion’s own words: “I need to be in top shape when I’m on stage. I honestly can’t wait, but I’m just not there yet… I’m doing my very best to get back to the level that I need to be so that I can give 100% at my shows because that’s what you deserve.”

Obviously, she is listening to the advice of her doctors, and she’s taking the time she needs to recover. Not to mention, we have no reason to believe her muscle spasms are affecting her voice. So, it’s absolutely ludicrous to suggest Dion will “never be able to sing again” when she is promising her fans that she will indeed be able to sing, perform, and travel the world again in a matter of months.

Rumors About Celine Dion’s Health

First of all, we recognize some of these “insider” quotes from a nearly identical story about Dion published in the National Enquirer. We also debunked that report with ease. But nevertheless, Woman’s Day has its own track record on Celine Dion’s health. Last year, the outlet reported Dion was “back from the brink” after losing a dangerous amount of weight. And earlier this year, the magazine claimed Dion was “not doing well” and struggling more than ever. Obviously, Woman’s Day doesn’t really have the medical expertise to back up its salacious claims about Celine Dion.

