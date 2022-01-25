Celine Dion’s Friends Allegedly Terrified About Singer’s Health Over Tour Cancellation And ‘Grueling Schedule’

Is Celine Dion worrying her loved ones with her intense work schedule? One tabloid claims Dion’s choice to cancel her tour is sending up red flags for her health. Here’s what we know about Dion’s shocking decision.

Celine Dion Worsening Her ‘Health Crisis’?

This week, Us Weekly reports Celine Dion’s recent health struggles are a result of her grueling work schedule. The “My Heart Will Go On” songstress recently announced that she wouldn’t be continuing her North American Courage tour due to her ongoing health battle. When she initially postponed the tour, reports revealed she was suffering from “severe and persistent muscle spasms,” and it seems her condition hasn’t improved.

But sources say her health continues to degrade because she’s pushing herself too hard. “She’d greatly benefit from treating her body better,” an insider dishes. “She likes to perform at the highest level, and her grueling schedule would take a toll on anyone — she’s strong, but not superhuman.”

Celine Dion’s Work Schedule Taking A Major Toll?

We can’t pretend to know the intimate details of Celine Dion’s health battle. That being said, we have no reason to believe Dion is behaving in a way that would be harmful to her. The fact that she chose to cancel her tour instead of pushing herself to perform should indicate that she knows when to prioritize her health. In her announcement, Dion wrote, “I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing.” Clearly, Dion isn’t pushing herself any harder than she needs to.

The Tabloids On Celine Dion’s Health

This is far from the first time we’ve heard this story. Dion’s health has been a hot topic in the tabloids for some time now. Last year, Woman’s Day claimed Dion was on the brink of death after losing a dangerous amount of weight. She was allegedly “overworked and undernourished,” an insider divulged. “She’s pushing herself to extremes in the studio and rehearsals. She always puts herself last.” Read more about Dion’s alleged weight crisis here.

Then, the National Enquirer reported Dion was planning her own funeral after dropping to 95 pounds. “Celine’s drastic weight loss has been a source of concern. She’s been working herself to the bone for months, rehearsing for her return to the stage, but her body couldn’t take it,” one tipster confessed. “She’s totally exhausted, mentally drained, and anxiety-ridden. She’s talking like she fears the end is near.” We took a closer look at that story here.

And more recently, Star claimed the singer was “overwhelmed by stress” and couldn’t handle touring without her late husband, René Angelil. “René set up her previous Vegas residency that ended in 2019,” a snitch explained. “It’s been really daunting for her to go out on her own and launch a new show without his guiding hand.”Find out how Dion was actually coping with her loss here.

