Celine Dion’s Friends Allegedly Scared Singer ‘Looks Like She’s Wasting Away’ Amid Health Problem Rumors

Has Celine Dion‘s health taken a “dangerous turn”? One tabloid claims the Canadian singer’s loved ones are fearing the worst after she canceled her upcoming tour. Here’s what we know about Dion’s health battle.

Celine Dion ‘Hanging By A Thread’ After Canceling Tour?

The latest edition of the National Enquirer reports Celine Dion is in even worse shape than she’s letting on. The singer recently announced that she was canceling the already-delayed North American leg of her tour after suffering from severe muscle spasms. But according to the tabloid, the announcement raised “all kinds of red flags” for those close to her.

“She’s been medicated for agonizing pain and she looks like she’s wasting away. It’s an all-out crisis!” one tipster spills. But a physician who hasn’t treated Dion explains that her pain and weight loss are likely linked. “She looks emaciated,” the doctor observed. “When you’re in terrible pain you don’t usually have much of an appetite and since she isn’t able to exercise, that causes even more health issues!”

But whatever the cause of it, her lasting grief over losing her husband in 2016 has only worsened her condition. “It all overwhelmed her — and her health!” the tipster reveals. “The demands of her career have taken a deep toll both physically and emotionally. Her friends are urging her to take a year off, eat better, and let go of the stress. If she doesn’t, they’re afraid it will kill her!”

Celine Dion Urged To ‘Take A Year Off’?

While stress isn’t good for anyone — especially for someone with ongoing health issues — we doubt Celine Dion is refusing to take care of herself. She made the responsible decision to cancel her tour instead of pushing herself to perform, so she clearly knows her limits. And in her statement, she mentioned following her doctor’s orders. We’re sure she’s in responsible hands and doing everything she can to recover.

Besides, it’s hard to trust the word of “pals” who aren’t even able to deduce what it is that’s ailing Dion. It’s painfully obvious from the tabloid’s tendency to wildly speculate without any kind of concrete evidence that it has no real insights into Dion’s personal life. In the future, it would be safe to trust Dion and only Dion when it on matters relating to her health.

The Tabloid On Celine Dion

But this isn’t the first time the National Enquirer has gotten a bit carried away speculating about Celine Dion. Back in 2018, the outlet claimed Dion underwent a disastrous cosmetic procedure. Then, the publication alleged Dion was desperately trying to “fatten up” to a healthy weight. And more recently, the magazine reported Dion was planning her own funeral after her most recent health crisis. Obviously, the Enquirer isn’t the end-all-be-all when it comes to Dion.

