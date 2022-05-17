Celine Dion’s Friends Allegedly Pushing Her To Retire Before It’s Too Late After Health Crises, Dubious Insider Says

Are Celine Dion‘s friends worried that she’ll work herself to death? One tabloid claims the singer’s social circle is pushing her to retire. Let’s check in on Dion.

Celine Dion’s ‘Pals’ Tell Her To ‘Retire Now’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports things are looking dire for Celine Dion. The singer recently announced that she would be delaying yet another string of concerts due to her crippling muscle spasms, and sources say she may be even worse off than she’s letting on. “Celine has suffered from this illness for a long time, and the fear is she will never be able to sing again,” an insider dishes. “She’s been pushing herself for years—and having such a rough time since her beloved husband Rene died.”

And even though Dion keeps insisting that she’s going to take the stage again as soon as she’s well enough, members of her inner circle are allegedly urging her to pull the plug on her career entirely. “She’s hoping against hope she’ll be able to fight through the pain and be brave like Rene was,” the tipster confides. “She’s telling everyone she’ll shake it off. But her loved ones worry she’s putting work before her well-being. At this point, retirement looks as though it’s for the best.”

Is Celine Dion Retiring?

While it’s no secret that Celine Dion’s health has kept her from the stage for some time now, the outlet is grossly overestimating its insight into her medical state. First of all, if Dion and her doctors weren’t confident that she’d make a recovery, she would likely have already canceled her tour or even postponed it indefinitely. But that isn’t what happened. Instead, she’s already rescheduled the entire European leg of her tour, starting back in February of 2023.

Furthermore, the outlet’s sentiment about Dion “putting work before her well-being” is just delusional. She’s quite publicly decided to put her well-being before work by postponing her highly-anticipated tour. And it’s obvious that it’s pained her to do so, but she is clearly listening to the advice of her doctors and taking time to heal. As Dion explained in a touching video posted to Instagram, “I need to be in top shape when I’m on stage. I honestly can’t wait, but I’m just not there yet… I’m doing my very best to get back to the level that I need to be so that I can give 100% at my shows because that’s what you deserve.”

Clearly, Dion isn’t feeling well, and she isn’t going to perform until she is feeling better. There’s absolutely no reason to read any more into Dion’s situation than that.

Celine Dion Health Gossip From The Tabloid

This is far from the first time the National Enquirer has taken advantage of Dion’s health problems to sell some magazines. Earlier this year, the outlet reported Dion’s friends were worried about her “grueling schedule” and the toll it was taking on her health. Then the magazine claimed Dion looked like she was “wasting away.” And more recently, the publication alleged Dion was too weak to sing and weighed only 87 pounds. Obviously, the Enquirer isn’t a reliable source for genuine updates on the singer’s health.

