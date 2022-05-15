Celine Dion’s Family Allegedly Pushing Her To Retire Amid Health Issues, Tour Cancellations, Sketchy Source Says

Are Celine Dion‘s children worried that she’s downplaying the severity of her health issues? One tabloid claims Dion’s children want her to hurry up and retire. Let’s check in on Dion and her family.

Celine Dion Takes ‘Another Turn For The Worse’?

The latest edition of New Idea reports Celine Dion has worried fans once again by canceling a string of European tour dates, but even more concerned are her children. Apparently, while Dion is insisting that her muscle spasms are stopping her from performing, sources say that her sons Rene-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson are worried that there’s “much more to it than that.”

“Their mum hasn’t been the same since their dad [Rene Angelil] died six years ago,” an inside source confides. “At first she went through a stage of working all hours of the day and night, and partying with her friends while on tour as a way to distract herself from her pain, but lately, the kids have noticed she’s always tired and seems burnt out. She doesn’t like to worry the boys, they’ve already been through so much in losing their father, and she’s desperate to get herself back on track for them.”

Finally, the tipster reveals that Dion’s eldest son is urging her to give it all up. “If he had his way, Celine would retire from touring altogether. She’s built an incredible life for her boys, and he doesn’t understand why she keeps pushing herself,” the snitch concludes.

Should Fans Be Worried For Celine Dion?

This report is a bit odd, to say the least. First of all, Celine Dion’s health problems are very real. The singer recently explained on Instagram, “I need to be in top shape when I’m on stage. I honestly can’t wait, but I’m just not there yet… I’m doing my very best to get back to the level that I need to be so that I can give 100% at my shows because that’s what you deserve.”

Clearly, Dion’s issues are severe enough to keep her from doing what she loves. But what the outlet doesn’t mention is that she has already rescheduled the tour. In the updated list, Dion is set to resume performing in early 2023. Surely, if Dion wasn’t confident about her recovery, she would have already canceled the tour for good.

Furthermore, it’s just wrong to speculate so freely about Dion’s children—two of whom are only 11 years old. We’re certain that they aren’t talking to the tabloid, so we aren’t buying anything the magazine says about them. We’re absolutely certain that they just want the best for their mother. And judging from the photo Dion shared on Mother’s Day, all is well for the family.

The Tabloids On Celine Dion

Celebrity gossip magazines have had a field day while Celion Dion deals with her health problems. This report from New Idea comes only a couple of months after the tabloid claimed Dion was in hiding. But other outlets have certainly had their fun speculating about Dion as well. Woman’s Day recently claimed Dion looked “emaciated” and that she was “wasting away.” And then the National Enquirer alleged Dion was “too weak to sing” and had shrunken down to 87 pounds. Obviously, none of these tabloids actually has any insight into Dion’s personal life.

