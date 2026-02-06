Celebrity Allegedly Suffered ‘Permanent Facial Deformities and Nerve Damage’ While Filming Reality Show

A reality TV star and supermodel has alleged that she was left with permanent facial scarring after a fall while filming a British reality TV series.

Videos by Suggest

Janice Dickinson recently shared photos with The Sun showing injuries from a fall, which she says caused “nerve damage that affects her speech, eating, and drinking.”

An alleged insider claimed to the outlet that the 70-year-old’s “face has been permanently altered and the scars and indentations cannot be corrected.”

One photo shows Dickinson on a hospital bed with an IV in her arm and several bloody cuts on her face. A close-up photo reveals a bruise on Dickinson’s chin, just below a wound extending from beneath her nose across her lip.

The outlet reported that Dickinson revealed she fell in the dark while filming I’m a Celebrity… South Africa, an all-star spin-off of the popular I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! series.

Dickinson says the injuries caused her to leave the competition, where she ultimately placed 10th.

Following the incident, Dickinson, a former model, told The Sun she feared for her career. “I thought, ‘Geez, I’ll never work again,” she said.

She said, “Certainly too damaged to go back on the show. I had blood, bruises up and down my face, and there were gaping wounds. It really knocked my confidence,” but added that she “didn’t require stitches” on her face.

“It was agony cleaning all the dirt and gravel off of my face, it was horrible,” Dickinson added.

Janice Dickinson Reportedly Sued Network Behind Reality TV Series That She Claims Led to Her Facial Injuries

In September, Dickinson reportedly sued ITV Studios for £700,000 (about $936,000), alleging they refused to cover specific medical expenses.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for ITV responded to the allegations in a statement to TMZ. “Janice Dickinson’s letter of claim has been received and reviewed,” the company told the outlet. “‘I’m A Celebrity’ operates a high level of safety protocols and the health, safety, and welfare of all of our contributors are our number one priority.”

Reality TV personality Janice Dickinson in October of 2025. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

“We don’t recognise this version of events,” ITV added. “However, we looked after Janice at the time, paid her medical expenses, flew her home to LA, and the I’m A Celebrity team were in regular contact with Janice and her representatives on an ongoing basis after she returned home to America until after the programme aired seven months later.”

Dickinson became a famous supermodel in the 1970s, working for major global brands. She later became a reality TV personality, serving as a judge on America’s Next Top Model from 2003 to 2005. She also had her own reality show, The Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency, from 2006 to 2008.