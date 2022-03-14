CBS Allegedly Firing Norah O’Donnell Over $8 Million Salary If She Doesn’t Take 50% Pay Cut, Network Source Says

Is Norah O’Donnell out of a job? One report says the CBS anchor must take a stiff pay cut if she wants to stay on television. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Is Norah’s Head Going To Roll?’

Per the Globe, O’Donnell’s job on CBS Evening News is anything but secure. Her megabucks contract has apparently put her in the crosshairs of CBS bigwigs. O’Donnell currently makes $8 million, a network insider explains, but her contract is coming up in a few months. Sources believe CBS News co-president Neeraj Khemlani is determined to cut her contract and save the network some money.

A source says, “Neeraj is charged with bringing down costs and boosting profits and he does not understand why the Evening new is in DC.” O’Donnell’s salary will need to be cut clean in half or else the network is better off hiring someone else, the tipster concludes.

Is Norah O’Donnell Staying At CBS?

This story came out in November, and some news in January makes it look rather foolish. CBS News announced it was rebranding its streaming services with O’Donnell and Gayle King on the forefront. Khemlani personally praised what O’Donnell has done for the network, saying, “We have no current plans to change what we are doing. We’re leaning into our strength.”

Bearing that in mind, O’Donnell could still go elsewhere when her contract comes up. We know that the network paid top dollar to keep King on the network. She actually got a raise from $9 million to $13 million, so O’Donnell could well get a raise as well.

The Rumor Mill Is Churning

Pay cuts aren’t a widely used tabloid trope, but there’s a precedent here. Gossip Cop busted the Globe once before when it claimed the judges on The Voice were being forced to quit or take a pay cut. The show actually brought Ariana Grande on as a judge, so it probably increased its spending.

Network drama naturally stirs up tabloid attention, and O’Donnell is something of an unlikely tabloid star. The newscaster’s future is constantly in the pages of the National Enquirer. It claimed O’Donnell was getting fired over low ratings, but she’s actually helped bring ratings closer to competitors. It also believed King was showing her the door, but there’s no real sign of drama there.

Contrary to what this report says, it’s believed that O’Donnell’s contract isn’t up until the end of 2022. We’ll all just need to stay tuned to discover if Khemlani is telling the truth.

