‘CBS Mornings’ Gayle King Shows Off Her Flattering Figure At 68 In Trim Yellow One-Piece

Renowned CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King, 68, and her niece Mekenzye Schwab embraced their quirky Thanksgiving tradition, marking the sixth year of their playful “Thanksgiving photo shoot” posted on Instagram.

“Back by popular demand: Our annual Thanksgiving swimsuit photo shoot with fav niece @mknzschwb,” King wrote in her Monday post, recalling how the tradition began as a joke in 2017 and has since evolved into a cherished annual ritual.

This year’s location was Cancun, Mexico, where the duo struck poses donning glamorous bathing suits. The initial image displayed the pair in yellow one-piece swimsuits, standing on a serene beach path.

King’s Instagram carousel showcased side-by-side snapshots of the two, featuring additional shots in their yellow swimsuits along the sandy pathway. The sequence also included photos of the pair in black and white bathing suits, striking poses on a boat’s staircase.

The journalist flaunted a stunning one-shoulder halter one-piece with vibrant stripes of white, bright red, and salmon pink. In a playful gesture, King mirrored Schwab’s lounging pose, mirroring her niece’s relaxed demeanor and even subtly running her fingers through her hair. Meanwhile, Schwab sported a vibrant multi-colored paisley bikini.

Adding a touch of humor, King shared close-up shots of their backsides, displaying her colorful pear green one-piece alongside Schwab’s ruched orange bikini.

The final photos depicted a more intimate setting, capturing steamy moments of King and Schwab under showers, water cascading over their faces.

Schwab mirrored King’s posts on her Instagram account, sharing similar images and showcasing candid shots of both lounging and strolling beside the boat.

“Can I at least get a consolation prize for attempting to keep up with my aunt?” Schwab playfully captioned her post.

The unconventional yet light-hearted tradition between Gayle King and her niece continues to capture the essence of familial fun and lightheartedness, inviting followers into their festive and unconventional Thanksgiving celebration.