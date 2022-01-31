CBS Allegedly Planning To Fire A Reporter To Cut Costs, Signs Reportedly Point To A Lead Anchor

Is CBS planning to let go of one of their most prominent reporters? One tabloid claims a major player at the network could be on their way out. Here’s the latest CBS gossip.

CBS Makes One Of Their Own ‘Walk The Plank’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports CBS is cutting costs, and it could be “anchors away” for one of its most recognizable faces. The world of broadcast news is notoriously cutthroat. Scandals have plagued the industry for the last decade, and now these networks aren’t afraid to let go of a famous face if they’re not pulling their weight. In order to trim some financial fat, CBS’ top brass is reevaluating some of its priciest players.

First on the chopping is CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell. When O’Donnell failed to show for the important broadcast marking one year since the January 6 riots at the Capitol, the network sent in “far less seasoned and expensive” CBS This Morning co-host Tony Dokoupil. But sources say sending in Dokoupil was a calculated choice, and it’s signaling the end of O’Donnell’s reign at CBS.

But even if Dokoupil doesn’t take O’Donnell’s seat, something’s got to give. O’Donnell’s evening broadcast is trailing behind both NBC and ABC in the ratings, so CBS is desperate to shake things up. “When you’re in third place and they tell you you’re safe, don’t believe them,” a snitch warns. “They told Katie Couric she was safe too — and look what happened to her!”

Norah O’Donnell ‘On The Way Out’ At CBS?

This story seems unlikely for a few reasons. First of all, CBS co-president Neeraj Khemlani has already dismissed these rumors. When asked about O’Donnell’s place in the ratings, Khemlani enthusiastically announced that the broadcast was “the closest it has been to its competitors in 27 years.” And when he was pressed further on whether or not O’Donnell’s job was in danger, he said, “We have no current plans to change what we are doing. We’re leaning into our strength.” So, clearly, there are no plans to fix what isn’t broken.

Secondly, we can definitively say O’Donnell isn’t leaving CBS any time soon. O’Donnell has been selected to spearhead a new program on the CBS streaming service. The series will be called Person-to-Person, and it will feature interviews with newsmakers, starting with researcher and author Brene Brown. Obviously, CBS still has big plans for Norah O’Donnell.

The Tabloid On CBS

This isn’t the first whiff of CBS drama we’ve caught from the National Enquirer. Last year, the network hired Nate Burleson in a “last-ditch bid” to keep Gayle King from quitting. Then, the magazine claimed Gayle King was pushing Norah O’Donnell out. And finally, the publication alleged both King and O’Donnell were on the chopping block. Obviously, the Enquirer isn’t as tuned into CBS drama as it pretends to be.

