Causes of Death Determined After Two Sisters’ Bodies Were Found in River

The cause of death for two sisters, discovered in a river two weeks after they went missing, has been revealed.

Henrietta and Eliza Huszti, 32-year-old sisters and part of a set of triplets originally from Hungary, vanished in Aberdeen, Scotland on January 7th, per the BBC.

Their bodies were discovered in the River Dee on January 31, close to where they were last seen alive. Authorities later confirmed their identities and stated that the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

According to the BBC, both death certificates list drowning as the sole cause of death.

The disappearance of coffee shop assistant Henrietta and hotel housekeeper Eliza prompted a major search effort last month. The pair was last spotted in the early hours of January 7, crossing the Victoria Bridge before turning onto a riverside footpath leading toward the Aberdeen Boat Club.

The sisters visited the Victoria Bridge the day before they went missing. Early on the 7th of January, they texted their landlady from the bridge area, saying they were giving up their apartment in Aberdeen.

The two missing sisters had not informed their family of their immediate plans to move out.

The first body was discovered near Queen Elizabeth Bridge on the morning of January 31. Later that evening, officers expanded their search and located a second body in the river near Victoria Bridge.

The Victoria Bridge and Queen Elizabeth Bridge are separated by roughly half a mile along the River Dee.

The Father of the Sisters Speaks Out in the Wake of Their Deaths

Miklós Huszti, father of the twin girls, shared with a local Hungarian news outlet that he felt physically ill upon hearing of his daughters’ disappearance. Although he had not been in contact with the sisters for over 12 years, he learned about their vanishing through his son.

“For weeks I had hoped that they would be found safe and sound, or at least that they would give me news of themselves. Deep down, I knew that something had happened to them,” Miklós told the outlet in Hungarian.

“About a month ago I had a bad feeling. I told my wife that I was afraid that the girls would be in trouble. I wish I hadn’t been right,’ he added.

Miklós revealed that Henrietta was identified as one of the victims through the distinctive angel tattoo on her body.

“I have never felt such pain before,” he admitted. “Editke, my third daughter also completely collapsed.”

Miklós also told the outlet that he doubts his daughters sent the message claiming they were leaving their apartment. He also speculated that his daughters were kidnapped before their deaths.

“I have no idea what happened to my daughters, but I’m sure they didn’t commit suicide,” he insisted.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.