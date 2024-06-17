Cause of Death Revealed for Man Who Just Died After Baseball Bat Attack 38 Years Ago

The official cause of death for a man who died recently after being attacked with a baseball bat nearly 40 years ago has been released.

According to a press release from the York County Coroner’s Office, the man, Craig Tschudy, died at the age of 64 on Wednesday, June 5, at the Inners Creek Nursing Center in Dallastown, Pennsylvania from a brain injury sustained during the attack.

Tschudy’s official cause of death was diffuse traumatic brain injury.

The man was 26 years old at the time of the 1986 baseball bat attack, which took place in York City. The incident resulted from a case of mistaken identity.

“Tschudy, who was 26 years old at the time of the injury, was reportedly assaulted with a baseball bat by unknown assailants at the time,” the statement further reads. “A case of mistaken identity.”

Tschudy’s manner of death has also been ruled as a homicide due to another person causing the brain injury. While there is no statute of limitations in the case, the coroner’s office confirmed no charges have been filed in the attack. This is due to the “inability to identify assailants years ago.”

“York City Police was the investigating police agency at the time of the initial assault,” the statement reads. “And no charges were able to be filed at the time of the injury due to the inability to specifically identify the assailants.”

The coroner’s office also confirmed that no autopsy will be performed. No further details were revealed about Tschudy’s health since the attack.

The Man Attacked in 1986 Baseball Bat Attack Is Described As A ‘Friendly Person’

According to his obituary, Craig “PeeWee” Tschudy was a “friendly person” who spent all of his life in York.

“PeeWee was a friendly person who spent all his life in York. He spent many days visiting the York City Police Dept.,” the obit reads. “Where he made many acquaintances and some good friends including Sharon Thurston, Tina Groff, and Tammy Souders.”

The man also loved weightlifting and running around in his wheelchair. “He was very proud that he shot a deer in his younger years,” the obit continues.

He is survived by siblings Gregory T. Tschudy, Freeman C. Tschudy, Bernice Tschudy, Kay Hansford Beere(deceased), Quay Hansford, Michael Hansford, Richard Hansford, and Hilda E. J. Flickinger.

A graveside service was held for Tschudy on Wednesday, June 12, at the Greenmount Cemetery.