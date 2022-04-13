Catherine Zeta-Jones Allegedly Worried Over Michael Douglas’ Supposed Memory Issues, Health Problems Last Year, Gossip Said

Is Michael Douglas still suffering from memory loss? In 2021, Gossip Cop encountered a story about Catherine Zeta-Jones fearing for her husband’s health because of his memory lapses. Let’s look back on that story to see if it was true after all.

Michael Douglas Grappling With Faltering Health?

Per the National Enquirer, Douglas’ treatment for stage 4 oral cancer had left him in a rough state. He told AARP, “I have been shocked by the reduction of my stamina—and my long-term memory is fine, but my short-term memory is not.” The death of his father, Kirk Douglas, apparently left him physically weaker as well. The change in his health was worrisome to Zeta-Jones, a source said, and she wasn’t happy about the difference. “She always knew that their age difference would mean her taking care of him one day—but she didn’t expect it to be so soon,” they concluded.

Talk about piling on someone. The Oral Cancer Foundation announced Douglas was “cancer-free and in good health,” so he was hardly a shadow of himself. The quote from AARP was lifted out of context; the same piece saw Douglas remark on his stamina and refusal to stop. Since his health was totally fine, Gossip Cop busted the story.

How’s Michael Douglas Doing?

When an actor suffers from serious mental degradation or issues with the brain, they’re probably going to retire. Bruce Willis was just forced into retirement over a heartbreaking diagnosis of aphasia. If Douglas was really losing his marbles or failing, then one would expect him to retire from acting.

Luckily, Douglas has not done so. He’s as busy as ever. Last year, he starred in another season of the Kominsky Method, earning a SAG Award nomination in the process. He’s set to star as Ronald Reagan in the miniseries Reagan & Gorbachev. Douglas is also rolling in Marvel money and will reprise his role of Hank Pym in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Clearly, he’s doing just fine.

Other Bogus Gossip

A few months after this shameful story, the Enquirer published an even more insulting story. It claimed Douglas had relapsed over the death of his father. This did not happen and only preyed on Douglas’ distant past. The tabloid ought to be ashamed of itself.

Gossip Cop encounters stories about Douglas and Zeta-Jones’ age difference all the time, but it seems to bother these outlets far more than it bothers Zeta-Jones or Douglas. They’ve been married for over twenty years and are still going strong.

