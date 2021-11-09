Carrie Underwood Quarreling With Her Husband Over Control Issues?

Did Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher break up under the stress of quarantine? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop encountered a story about Fisher going “nuts” over his wife’s nitpicking. Let’s look back on this familiar narrative and see how time has treated it.

‘Carrie Driving Mike Nuts!’

According to OK!, Underwood is an insufferable person who does nothing but pester Fisher to do chores all day. A pal says, “She wants him to clean and pick up after himself because she hates seeing things untidy.” Underwood constantly “nitpicks about everything,” the tabloid adds, and Fisher was getting “fed up.” The friend concluded that Underwood really needed to “chill out.”

What an antiquated story. It makes Underwood and Fisher sound like The Honeymooners. This was a blatantly sexist story that made Underwood out to be the nagging wife archetype. Gossip Cop only needed to check Instagram to debunk this story. Underwood regularly posts about her loving husband, so it was impossible to buy into this regressive story.

Are They Still Together?

It should come as no surprise that this story was completely false. Underwood and Fisher are still together through COVID-19. Just last week, they celebrated Halloween together. As Underwood points out, Fisher’s cowboy costume isn’t totally on theme with the clown and ghost makeup.

Underwood and Fisher celebrated their 11th anniversary this year, and she captioned that post with the words, “Here’s to many more.” She also posted a tongue-in-cheek TikTok highlighting everything she puts up because she loves him. It turns out he is a bit of a slob.

Far from tearing them apart, the quarantine actually strengthened the marriage. Underwood told Yahoo Entertainment that the quarantine was extremely stressful, but it brought the family closer together.

She detailed a conversation with Fisher about an emotional confession: “He said: ‘You know what? I like you.’ I was like: ‘What does that mean? You like me?’” she explained. “He was like: ‘I know I love you — we’ve been married 10 years this year and have two kids together, but this experience has shown me I like you, too.’” She relayed this story over a year ago, and there’s no sign the marriage has weakened since then.

Silly Breakups Abound

Quarantine is just one of many lofty reasons OK! has invented for Fisher and Underwood to split up. In April, Underwood was apparently angry over Fisher’s roving eye. It then promised a split over her extreme workout regiment. You’d think this tabloid would stop targeting these two at some point, but you’d be wrong. As far back as 2017, Gossip Cop has busted its stories about Fisher and Underwood imploding. In the face of it all, they’re still going strong.