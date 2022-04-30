Carrie Underwood Allegedly ‘Stormed Out’ On Husband After Their ‘Worst Fight,’ Anonymous Source Says

Have Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher hit a rough patch? One tabloid claims the famous couple are “secretly clashing” behind closed doors. Let’s check in on the country singer and her hockey pro hubby.

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher ‘Under Pressure’?

This week’s cover of Life & Style proclaims that Carrie Underwood is “trapped in a bad marriage” and promises tales of “lies, boozing, & ‘feeling lonely.'” Once we dive into the article, the magazine reveals that tensions between Underwood and Mike Fisher have been building for a long time. And sources say that things bubbled over at the CMT Music Awards.

“Everyone was praising and fawning over Carrie at the CMTs and Mike couldn’t get a word in edgewise,” an insider dishes. “Someone even mistook Mike as a waiter and asked him for a cocktail because he was lingering by the bar alone in a suit while Carrie was off networking. He was beyond mortified.”

Apparently, the CMTs were just the result of growing resentment on Fisher’s part over Underwood’s hectic work schedule. “Mike is seeing even less of Carrie. He goes crazy thinking about all the guys she’s working closely with… He’ll sometimes hit the car and get drunk with his friends as a distraction or because he’s bored and feeling lonely,” the tipster confides.

And sources say Underwood’s decision to add more dates to her Vegas residency caused a major argument between her and Fisher. “It was the worst fight they’ve ever had, and Carrie stormed out that night,” the snitch whispers. “She feels trapped in a bad marriage… They’ve tried everything to make things work—therapy, couples retreats—but nothing seems to help. Carrie and Mike act like strangers half of the time.”

Underwood Living Separate Life From Husband?

It’s clear that this magazine is living in an entirely different reality from us. Contrary to the outlet’s lengthy, speculative report, we have absolutely no evidence to suggest Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are struggling. In the photos we’ve seen, Fisher looked happy to be by his wife’s side at the CMTs and supported her throughout the night.

Furthermore, Fisher is constantly shouting out his wife’s accomplishments and celebrating her on Instagram. Most recently, he posted an image of Underwood celebrating her big Grammy win.

At the end of the day, we just can’t say what’s going on behind closed doors in the Underwood-Fisher household. But we’re confident that the outlet is grossly overestimating its insight into the couple’s lives, and it clearly doesn’t have any concern for their marriage.

Where Have We Heard This Before?

This report is far from original; we’ve confronted countless other stories claiming Underwood and Fisher were fighting over her career, and none of them have ever amounted to anything. For example, last year the Globe claimed Fisher and Underwood were fighting over her heavy workload. Then OK! reported Underwood was driving Fisher crazy with her control issues. And more recently, the National Enquirer alleged Underwood and Fisher were at odds over her Vegas residency. Obviously, Life & Style isn’t the first magazine to try to push this narrative.

