Country Gossip Says Carrie Underwood Apparently Forced To Tour Alone By Husband

Is Carrie Underwood fighting with her husband, Mike Fisher? One tabloid claims the country star and former hockey pro are at odds over their career. Let’s take a closer look at the rumor.

Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher In ‘Tour Tiff’?

Per Star, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher aren’t in agreement about the country star’s upcoming tour. Apparently, Fisher has chosen to stay behind and take care of the kids instead of joining his wife on her travels. Underwood reportedly wanted the whole family to join her, but sources say Fisher put his foot down.

“Carrie wanted them to come along, but Mike wasn’t into it,” an insider spills. “The kids are getting older, and they need stability. Plus, he wasn’t too enthused about living out of a suitcase for seven months.” But the tipster insists this isn’t the first time Underwood’s career has caused problems in her marriage. “Work is a huge priority for her, and they’re still figuring out how they’re going to handle her being gone for weeks at a time. But at least Carrie and Mike are still trying.”

Carrie Underwood Forced To Tour Alone?

It’s always bizarre when a tabloid claims to know the conversations major celebrities are having behind closed doors. First of all, Underwood and Fisher have been together for 12 years. They know what goes into her career, and they probably knew this day was coming when they decided to start a family. They aren’t suddenly fighting about her going on tour—this has always been their reality.

Furthermore, Underwood’s tour schedule seems to have plenty of breaks. According to the lineup, Underwood is going to have the full months of September, December, and January off. It isn’t like she’s going to be completely absent for seven full months. While we’re sure she’s going to lament every moment she has to be away from her children, we’re sure Fisher isn’t just now realizing that his wife is an internationally beloved country star.

And since Underwood just praised her husband for helping her get out of her shell, we’re confident there was nothing to these rumors of tension.

The Tabloid On Carrie Underwood

Of course, we know better than to trust anything Star says about Underwood and her husband. Last year, the outlet reported Underwood and Fisher were fighting over how to raise their children. And then the magazine claimed Underwood was “anxious” over Fisher’s “roving eye.” Given its past reporting on the couple, we’re certain that no one in the family’s life would ever turn to this disreputable tabloid to dish their dirt.

