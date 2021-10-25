Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher Fighting Over Her Work Load?

Are Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher still fighting over her schedule? Twelve months ago, one report claimed the two may split for good because of Underwood’s lack of free time. Gossip Cop is looking back on that story to see what really went down.

Too ‘Ambitious’ For Her Own Good

In a regressive report from the Globe, Fisher was not happy about Underwood’s ambition. An insider explained, “Carrie doesn’t know the meaning of downtime and that’s been a huge problem.” She was allegedly clogging her schedule with albums and radio shows, leaving little room for Fisher. An unnamed source said, “Her mind keeps wandering and she’s constantly exhausted and their intimacy has suffered. He’s getting fed up.”

Gossip Cop took umbrage with this story for obvious reasons. Underwood was wicked busy before she met Fisher, so he had to expect her to keep up that schedule. Furthermore, he’s always been supportive of her career.

How Fisher could stomach her schedule for 10 years then crack in year 11 was left to the imagination. Since the story relied solely on so-called “sources” and included no actual evidence, we comfortably debunked the story.

Did They Break Up?

Shockingly no. Underwood and Fisher are still together and celebrated their 11th anniversary this year. She’s still as busy as ever, going on tour and promoting her new Christmas album, yet they’re still married. In twin social media posts, both Underwood and Fisher wrote, “Here’s to many more.”

Underwood recently posted a TikTok lovingly pointing fun at Fisher. Set to her duet with Jason Aldean entitled “If I Didn’t Love You,’ she pointed out the many hats, taxidermied animals, and dirty clothes around the house. This is proof positive that she must really love him.

Bogus Stories Abound

This tabloid has attacked Underwood and Fisher’s parenting skills as well. It claimed they were fighting over how to raise their sons. That story also lacked any proof to prove its 1950s premise. Underwood and Fisher are doing great, and this outlet obviously has no real insight into their lives.

This schedule story is just another version of a tired trope. The Globe regularly promises breakups because one party is just too busy. Reba McEntire and Rex Linn were supposedly fighting for the same reason, as were Joanna and Chip Gaines. These stories are lame attempts to punish women for their success.