Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher Allegedly Hit Rough Patch Over Move To Vegas For Residency, Unverified Source Says

Is Carrie Underwood‘s husband, Mike Fisher, struggling to keep up with her fast-paced lifestyle. One tabloid claims the “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer’s marriage may be near a breaking point. Let’s check in on the couple.

Carrie Underwood ‘Kicking Mike To The Curb’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports country star Carrie Underwood’s marriage has hit hard times. Underwood has been married to former NHL athlete Mike Fisher since 2010, but her success has only grown in the time since. And now that Underwood is heading to Vegas to kick off her residency, it may spell the end for her marriage.

“They were doing okay during lockdown, but now that Carrie’s career is back on the fast track, the pressure’s on and it’s making them both irritable,” an insider dishes. “They’ve been bickering and butting heads.” The tipster goes on, “Carrie wants Mike to come to Vegas when she starts her residency. She wants him to look after the kids and be available when she needs support, but he’s a bit jealous and doesn’t like being Mr. Underwood.” As Fisher’s support waivers, Underwood is panicking.

“Now Carrie’s super stressed and feels he’s being unreasonable.” But the source is staying optimistic that the couple will pull through this rough patch. “In all likelihood Mike will give in and follow Carrie wherever she wants because he’s so devoted. But if he doesn’t back down and agree to her demands, this could be the test that finally breaks them.”

Vegas Could ‘Break’ Underwood’s Marriage?

We aren’t buying this report for a second. This story absolutely wouldn’t exist if Carrie Underwood was a man. This tabloid may have a problem with women being the breadwinners, but that doesn’t mean Fisher resents his wife for having a successful career. It’s obvious the tabloid was just projecting its own outdated views on marriage, and Underwood and Fisher have absolutely nothing to do with it.

And it’s outright bizarre to suggest Fisher is mad at his wife for doing exactly what she’s been doing for the 11 years they’ve been married. If Fisher had a problem with Underwood working so much, surely it would have come up sooner. Instead, the tabloid decided to cast shade over what is likely an exciting time for the family. But from what we can tell, the Underwood-Fisher family is doing just fine, as evidenced by her sweet Halloween post.

The Tabloid On Carrie Underwood’s Marriage

It’s hard to trust anything the National Enquirer says about Underwood and Fisher when its reporting has been so inconsistent in the past. Last year, the magazine claimed they were near divorce during quarantine. Then the outlet alleged Underwood was refusing to have any more children. And more recently, the tabloid reported Underwood hoped her upcoming residency would save her marriage. And now, that same residency is supposedly ruining her marriage? We aren’t buying it.