Sketchy Rumor Claims Carol Burnett’s Friends Are Supposedly Worried About Her Health

Is Carol Burnett dying? A questionable story says she’s in questionable health. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Carol Burnett’s Last Curtain Call’

According to The Globe, Burnett is in frail condition and could be close to her final curtain call. She looked supposedly skeletal during a recent outing with her husband Brian Miller. A source says, “Carol’s still hanging in there but rarely leaves the house except for special occasions, then it’s a whole production.”

Still very proud, Burnett tries not to complain about her many aches and pains. Friends think she’s in more pain than she lets on. A source says, “she moves so slowly and needs help sitting down and getting back up and takes a long time deciding anything.” Miller’s been a wonderful presence in her life through these twilight years, especially after a series of tragedies in Burnett’s life.

RELATED: Carol Burnett 2022: A Status Update On Her Life And Health

Between multiple divorces, the death of her daughter Carrie, and drug addiction, it hasn’t been an easy life. A source concludes, “Carol’s been a real trooper… the fear is she’s sliding downwards and it’s all catching up.”

Many Irrelevant Details

The divorces mentioned in this story occurred in 1962 and 1984. Carrie Hamilton tragically died due to complications with lung cancer complications in 2002. While these events must have been heart-wrenching, they also occurred a very long time ago. There’s no reason it needs to be brought up now except to kick Burnett for some reason.

Putting aside decades-old stories, the only reason this story exists is that Burnett looked “skeletal” on a recent outing. That is incredibly rude for starters. The fact that she goes out at all should be enough to debunk this ridiculous story.

Earlier this week, Burnett appeared at the AFI Life Achievement Awards ceremony honoring Julie Andrews. She looked like Carol Burnett, just a bit older. She’s also still working. Burnett will work with Kristen Wiig on the Apple series Mrs. American Pie. If Burnett were in ill health, none of this would be happening.

In Great Company

Like so many other lazy tabloids, the Globe frequently announces the premature deaths of celebrities. Burnett joins fellow luminaries like Robert Wagner, Bob Barker, and Cher on death row. Once you reach a certain age, all tabloids can do is sit around and wonder when death is coming.

Gossip Cop has also busted this outlet for death stories about Bill Clinton and Queen Elizabeth, yet they’re all still alive. It’s just a trope and nothing more. Burnett is doing just fine.

More From Suggest