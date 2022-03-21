Is Camilla Parker Bowles turning Buckingham Palace into her own pleasure palace? One report says with Queen Elizabeth gone, Bowles is transforming the legendary landmark into her personal love nest. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Make Way For The King’

According to Life & Style, Elizabeth’s exit from Buckingham Palace hands Bowles an opportunity she’s longed for. Elizabeth has decided her permanent home will now be in Windsor Castle, for her health isn’t what it once was. It’s cozier there, and it’s where she and Prince Philip spent their last days. This means Prince Charles will soon move in to the now-vacant palace.

With Elizabeth gone, Bowles is apparently excited to move in, a source says. “Camilla is already planning renovations for Buckingham Palace” the insider explains, noting that the plans include keeping the artwork but nixing the old furniture. She also reportedly envisions a complete makeover for the dining room. The source concludes, “She also thinks the primary bedroom has a cold vibe and told Charles she’s going to turn it into more of a love nest!”

What’s Going On With Buckingham Palace?

Until Queen Elizabeth dies, there’s nothing for Camilla Parker Bowles Bowles to do in Buckingham Palace. She and Charles won’t move in until he’s crowned king. While plans can always change, this story stands in direct contrast to Charles’ current plans.

As sister outlet OK! shockingly nailed, Charles plans to convert the palace to a permanent museum. At the very least, he hopes to open the palace up to the public dramatically more than his predecessor. If the building does end up becoming a museum, then you shouldn’t expect Bowles to make dramatic renovations.

Any renovations to Buckingham Palace are a big deal and something the British public would obsess over given the funds required. It would never be a unilateral decision on the part of Bowles. Life & Style is just stoking panic in monarchy fans with this “love nest” story. She’s announced no such plan, so this story is bogus.

A Sordid History With The Royals

Life & Style has never had a handle on royal affairs. In 2018, it announced Charles had a crush on Meghan Markle. This was gross, for he’s dramatically older and happily married. It recently announced Prince Harry and Prince William didn’t want him to rule. The brothers are still frosty, and there’s nothing they can do about the line of succession even if they wanted to.

In October, this tabloid tried to invent a rivalry between Bowles and Kate Middleton. Its bias against Camilla Parker Bowles is transparent. She’s privately living her life, not destroying culturally significant furniture in the name of love. Gossip Cop can confidently debunk this tall tale.

More Stories From Suggest

What Kate Middleton Originally Wanted To Name Prince George, Had Her ‘Heart Set’ On A Much More Common Name

Why Prince Harry Will Not Go To England For Grandfather’s Thanksgiving Celebration

The Documentary About Queen Elizabeth That Caused A Water Shortage

Prince Harry Allegedly ‘Trapped’ In ‘Life He Hates’ By Meghan Markle, Gossip Said