Camilla Parker Bowles Allegedly ‘Banished’ Prince Charles From Their Bedroom, Living ‘Separate Lives,’ Royal Rumor Said

Are Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles struggling to keep their romance alive? Around this time last year, one tabloid claimed the couple was practically living separate lives. Here’s what we know about the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall’s marriage.

‘Tensions Are High’ Between Prince Charles And Camilla Parker Bowles?

Twelve months ago, Star reported things were “cold as ice” between the “once-inseparable” Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. Apparently, Bowles and Charles came to find out that “being husband and wife isn’t anywhere near as exhilarating as life was in their twenties,” one source attested. And after spending almost a year in quarantine together, their differences were driving them apart. The duchess even reportedly “banished Charles” from their home on a few occasions.

“[Prince Charles] has become a real ‘killjoy’ because his attention is on the slimmed-down monarchy and becoming king,” the tipster explained. But Bowles had a feeling that Charles would never see the throne since she believes Queen Elizabeth will never step aside. The source concludes by saying “it’s just been a rocky time,” but “they really do love each other.”

Prince Charles Ruining His Second Marriage?

We were skeptical of this story from the start. First of all, it just didn’t make sense that Bowles and Charles had suddenly realized that marriage isn’t exciting after 16 years of marriage. We’re sure they’re used to one another by now, and quarantine didn’t make them suddenly stop liking each other. Furthermore, we’re sure that the line of succession wasn’t causing tension for the couple.

The line of succession is a matter of law, and Queen Elizabeth has never expressed any intent to “step aside.” Charles will be king when his mother’s reign comes to an end, and as Her Majesty just recently announced, Bowles will assume the title of queen consort when the time comes. Charles has no way to advance this process, so it just doesn’t make sense that Bowles would resent him for it. And now, a year after this story was published, Bowles and Charles seem happy as ever.

The Magazine On The Royals

But even if Star had managed to concoct a convincing story, we’d know better than to take its word on the British Royal Family. Last year, the same outlet reported Meghan Markle was “obsessed” with her looks and had gotten several secret cosmetic enhancements. Then the magazine claimed Markle and Prince Harry had jeopardized Charles’ chance to take the throne. And the publication even alleged Markle was preparing to sign a $200 million infomercial deal. Clearly, Star isn’t the most reliable outlet when it comes to the royals.

More Royal Stories

Why Prince William Met With MI6 While Kate Middleton Was On Solo Trip

Royal Gossip: Camilla Parker Bowles Allegedly Made Kate Middleton Cry Twice In The Past Month

What Would Princess Diana Look Like Today? Take A Look

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Allegedly Can’t Make Friends In California After Ending Their Royal Friendships, Gossip Says