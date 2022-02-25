Will Camilla Parker Bowles bring the hammer down on Prince Harry? One report says she’s going to retaliate as Queen Elizabeth refused to against Harry and Meghan Markle. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Queen Camilla Is Coming For Harry!’

According to the National Enquirer, the stunning announcement to make Bowles “queen consort” someday was met with silence from Harry and Markle. That silence was purposeful, a source explains, and the two should start getting worried about snubbing the future sovereign. “Camilla’s loyalties lie with Charles,” the insider says, “and she will allow nothing—and no one—to demean or threaten her husband.”

The bold decision to leave England led to a fissure between Harry and his family. Charles famously stopped taking his son’s calls. Sources expect Harry to bash Bowles in his upcoming memoir as a “homewrecking harpy.” An insider concludes, “The Sussexes know their fate is sealed… and they know Camilla will retaliate.”

Should Prince Harry Be Worried?

As Gossip Cop has pointed out many too many times already, Markle and Harry have no social media presence. They didn’t wish Bowles any regulatory message not out of malice but because they just don’t do that. Every birthday and anniversary that passes inevitably causes some tabloid to attack the couple, but it’s just a symptom of life offline.

Prince Philip had no real power to speak of, so Bowles won’t either. The Enquirer purposefully keeps the idea of “retaliation” in vague terms. If it knows enough to guarantee retaliation, then why not just state what she plans to do? The reason is simple: This is all made up.

There’s no one on the planet who knows what Harry’s writing in his memoir aside from his immediate family and those bound by non-disclosure agreements. Calling Bowles a “homewrecking harpy” is far more in tune with the Enquirer’s sexist history of attacks on her than anything Harry would ever say. He’s never been anything but civil towards his stepmother.

Bad Reputation

The tabloid recently promised the IRS would target the Sussexes over a charity scandal, but that hasn’t happened. It later accused Harry and Markle of using emotional blackmail in a public spat with Elizabeth. The two did no such thing, and they’ve got nothing against Elizabeth. Markle and Harry literally named their daughter after her, so there’s a lot of love and respect there.

Bowles’ joy is not at Markle’s expense. The Sussexes aren’t commenting on every single royal decree, so this story is a whole lot of nothing.

