Camilla Parker Bowles ‘Kicked Out Of Windsor Palace’ By Prince William?

Is Camilla Parker Bowles getting evicted by Prince William? One report says William and Kate Middleton are moving into Windsor Palace, forcing Bowles to make new arrangements. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Duchess Won’t Be Queen of This Castle’

According to New Idea, Bowles has always had her eyes on Windsor Castle. Sources say she’s “made no secret of the fact that that the spectacular castle is her favorite royal residence.” She also reportedly wanted Prince Charles to take on more royal duties to help give Queen Elizabeth a break, which would be easier to do from Windsor.

Her plans are being thwarted by Prince William, the magazine says. He and Middleton appear to be moving into Windsor Castle so they can be a little closer to London. An insider explains, “Camilla is furious. She is married to the next king, and her plea for Windsor has been tossed out by the Queen with very little thought.”

The palace source adds that Charles had been planning to name Bowles queen instead of princess consort, as he once promised, and public opinion is not on his side. Now, he’s getting looked past in favor of the younger William and Kate. A source concludes, “It’s difficult for him.”

Where Does Camilla Parker Bowles Live?

The title of this story says Bowles has been “kicked out of Windsor Palace,” but she doesn’t live there in the first place. She lives at Clarence House. It’s a misleading bait-and-switch to give the story a bit more oomph.

Let’s review: If William does move into Windsor Castle, Bowles would be upset because it’s her favorite castle. Furthermore, the public may not be happy with Charles if he decides to give Bowles the title of queen, and this could in turn anger Elizabeth. That’s a whole lot of ifs and woulds. This story is just one hypothetical after another.

This is all based on a Daily Mail report about William and Middleton considering a move to Windsor. The outlet says that the two are preparing to take on more responsibilities and think the castle may be a good place for the kids. This move has not happened yet, nor does it have anything at all to do with Bowles. Tabloids regularly invent conflict between Bowles and other senior royals, but it’s still a load of hooey.

Other Royal Myths

Back in 2018, New Idea promised that Bowles was writing a tell-all, yet that never happened. It claimed Bowles had ruined Princess Eugenie’s pregnancy by spoiling the sex of her baby. That didn’t happen either, nor was she causing friction between William and Middleton because of her ambition to be queen. A track record this lousy makes this story impossible to believe.