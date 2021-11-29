Cameron Diaz Supposedly Fighting With Her Husband Over Her Lack Of A Social Life, Questionable Insider Claims

Does Cameron Diaz even get out anymore? One report says she’s become a homebody, and her husband, Benji Madden, is not happy about it. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Don’t Be A Bore’

According to OK!, Diaz has gone from movie star to homebody. An insider says the Gangs of New York star “rarely leaves the house, and Benji is feeling restless and bored… he’s always trying to get her to go out for date nights, but he consistently shoots down his ideas.”

Their daughter is nearly 2 years old, yet Diaz seldom even has friends over. “As far as mixing it up with anyone new and fun, those days are over,” an insider says. Madden is desperate for a bit of excitement — he was in Good Charlotte after all — but Diaz has settled down. A source concludes, “All she wants to do is stay in, cook, watch movies and drink wine, and it’s starting to feel a little bit like Groundhog Day.”

It Sounds Pretty Reasonable

Diaz is a 49-year-old retired actress with a very young daughter. COVID-19 is still ravaging the nation. There’s every reason in the world for her to stay home at the moment, so it’s unfair for OK! to call this behavior unreasonable.

That being said, this story is still bogus. Precious few people have a hold of Diaz’s schedule, and none of them are going to talk to this tabloid. Diaz left the house recently to appear with her best friend on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Madden doesn’t post much on Instagram, but his most recent post was a gushing birthday message for Diaz. He wrote, “You are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you.”

He loves his wife, and she still gets out. This story is completely false.

Other Bogus Stories

Gossip Cop knows better than to trust an OK! story about Diaz. It claimed she was pregnant last year, but that was not the case. It also promised twins in 2019, but she only had one baby. We also busted its story about Diaz and Nicole Richie being pregnant at the same time. If this tabloid really knew what it was talking about, then Diaz would have a church of kids at this point.

Most recently, it reported that Diaz was making an acting comeback with the help of Barrymore. That story is completely incompatible with the homebody story, but both are false. By all accounts Diaz is enjoying a blissful life with her loving husband.