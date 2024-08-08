Cameraman Walks Into Middle of Olympic Race, Nearly Crashes Into Runners in Wild Video

A cameraman nearly caused what would have no doubt been an injury-filled crash during a 2024 Olympic race. The near-disaster moment took place during the Olympic 5000m heats.

During the race, a cameraman walked onto the track for an unknown reason. The cameraman was wearing a full-body steady-cam outfit, preventing him from moving rather quickly. Soon after he stepped foot on the track, the runners came running by.

Here’s the video of the cameraman just going for a casual stroll in front of the 5000m field… 😲😲#Paris2024 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/uMLtNKZQO5 — Andrew Hawkins (@AndrewNJHawkins) August 7, 2024

Cameraman Nearly Causes Wreck During Olympic Race

The announcers during the television broadcast of the event were quick to point out the near-wreck to viewers at home.

“Ooh! Ooh they’re gonna hit the cameraman, oh no!” broadcaster Tamsyn Manou shouted. “Oh dear, he just wandered out in the middle of nowhere,” broadcaster Gerard Whateley added.

A dramatic morning at the track. My goodness. 🇨🇦Ben Flanagan trying to maintain composure in this race. pic.twitter.com/EZEtpMxcMe — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) August 7, 2024

One X user watching at home posted his thoughts on the ordeal.

“These last two 5000m are absolutely chaotic. A cameraman was in the middle of the track when the pack charged through. Could have been more athletes falling. A dramatic morning at the track. My goodness. Ben Flanagan trying to maintain composure in this race,” he quipped.

“Explain to me what was doing a stupid cameraman in the middle of the 5000 meter run,” another added.



