Tabloid Gossip Says Calista Flockhart Apparently Battling Harrison Ford Over Plane Crashes, Movie Stunts

Is Calista Flockhart keeping husband Harrison Ford in check? One rumor suggests she is limiting Ford’s stunt work and piloting in the name of his safety. Here’s what we know.

‘It’s Time To Swear Off Stunts!’

According to Woman’s Day, Ford’s penchant for dangerous hobbies is putting additional stress on his marriage. Ever since Ford got his pilot license in his 50s, he has “frightened the life out of his wife,” a source says. He’s been involved in several incidents, including two crash landings.

“Calista’s been begging him to cool his jets as he gets older, but Harrison is determined to keep flying,” a source reveals. The Ally McBeal star is apparently scared that animal stunt work on the series 1932 could expose Ford to more deadly stunts.

Ford is no stranger to on-set accidents. He injured his shoulder filming Indiana Jones 5 last year, forcing Disney to delay shooting for weeks. An insider concludes, “The thought of him coming home battered and bruised again, especially at his age, has Calista at the end of her tether.”

Is Harrison Ford In Danger?

Sometimes it’s the smallest details that prove the most revealing. The outlet says Calista Flockhart has feared for Harrison Ford’s safety ever since he got his pilot license. Ford and Flockhart didn’t meet until the 2002 Golden Globe Awards. Ford already had his pilot’s license for years at that point, saving a sick hiker in Wyoming via helicopter. Flockhart could not have grown concerned over Ford’s flying as this outlet says because he’s been piloting a lot longer than he’s been with her.

Flying a plane and shooting action films are certainly dangerous, but this story is a bit of an exaggeration. If Ford was really too old to fly, then he would have lost his pilot’s license by now. The Federal Aviation Administration cleared Ford of any wrongdoing after a 2020 incident, and he’s still free to fly. As for the films, that’s what the army of doctors is paid for.

Most importantly, where is Woman’s Day getting its information? One-hundred percent of this story relies on so-called sources divulging intimate details about Flockhart’s marriage. She hasn’t said a word about Ford’s dangerous hobbies, so this story is just making everything up. It’s natural for a spouse to be concerned for her partner, but there’s not enough hard evidence to justify this story.

A Tired Trope

Whenever tabloids bring up Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart, they’re either going to prey on prey on Ford’s injuries or his age. Last year, OK! claimed Flockhart and Ford were going to wed again in Wyoming to celebrate Ford surviving a plane crash. We debunked that story because the two are both very private people, and there was no evidence the two had flown anywhere. There has yet to be a second wedding to date.

As for Woman’s Day, it announced the two were on the rocks over Ford’s age. Why an age difference would matter at 78 after not mattering at 77 was left to the imagination. Flockhart and Ford are pretty private people who still seem to be as happy as ever, so this story is false.

