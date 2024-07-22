california-teen-goes-missing-after-riding-bike-to-visit-family

A California teen is reportedly missing after riding her bike to visit family last week.

According to a news release from the City of Monterey Park on Facebook, Alison Jillian Chao, 15, “left her residence on July 16, 2024, at approximately 5:32 p.m. Video footage shows Alison’s last known whereabouts on July 16 at 6:23 p.m.”

“Alison is described as an Asian female, approximately 5’2”, weighing approximately 96 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes,” the City of Monterey Park included.

She was last seen leaving her home on a blue mountain bike, carrying a black backpack, and wearing a purple T-shirt, black shorts, and dark-colored shoes.

California Teen Is Missing After Riding Bike to Relatives’ House

City officials also shared their own Facebook post to spread awareness of the case. According to the post, Alison “was en route to a family member’s residence in the City of San Gabriel, Calif.” However, she “never arrived at the residence.”

“I haven’t slept in days, and it’s just every parent’s worst nightmare,” Allison’s mother told CW affiliate KTLA in an interview.



“The more time that goes on, the scarier it gets,” she added, reportedly holding back her tears. “I’m afraid the public will lose interest, and it will be harder to find her. There’s less evidence.”

According to her mother, Alison is a straight-A student. She was just about to start her junior year at Mark Keppel High School. Prior to this incident, she had no history of running away. Since disappearing, she hasn’t posted on social media or been in contact with any of her friends.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact the MPPD at 626-573-1311. Additionally, you can visit the Help Us Find Alison Chao website for updates and more details on how to help.