Rumor: ‘Bitter’ Caitlyn Jenner Allegedly Planning To Reveal Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Real Father,’ Dubious Report Says

Is Caitlyn Jenner turning on her family after being excluded from their new Hulu show? According to one tabloid, Jenner is planning to get some vengeance on the Kardashians, and she isn’t holding back. Let’s see how Jenner is handling the return of the Kardashians’ TV empire.

Caitlyn Jenner Getting ‘Payback’?

This week, In Touch reports Caitlyn Jenner wasn’t happy when she found out she wouldn’t be invited to star in her family’s new reality show, The Kardashians. “It stings, especially considering Caitlyn helped Kris score the KUWTK deal all those years ago. There’s no love lost between Caitlyn and Kris, but Caitlyn is absolutely fuming that they’ve cut her out of their new show,” a snitch confides. Apparently, Jenner is penning another tell-all memoir and sources warn “the Kardashians had better brace themselves” because Jenner is “going to spill everything“.

The tipster goes on: “Caitlyn knows where all the bodies are buried. She certainly knows who Khloé’s real father is. Caitlyn was there when Khloé took a DNA test. The results will shock everyone.” But tell-all memoirs aren’t the Kardashian family’s only worry right now. “Kris and the girls have been fighting, and they’re behind on filming,” the insider reveals. “They’re hemorrhaging millions on this show and in debt over it until they can make their money back—which may not happen if the show isn’t a hit. Kris is in a panic because for her it’s all about the bottom line.”

Kardashians ‘Hemorrhaging Millions’?

This report is absolutely nonsensical. First of all, if this insider knows who Khloé Kardashian’s “real father is,” then why don’t they just say it? That makes for a far more interesting story than one about potential tell-all memoirs and Caitlyn Jenner’s hurt feelings. But it’s obvious this tipster is staying tight-lipped because they don’t actually know anything. Khloé Kardashian’s real father is almost certainly Robert Kardashian, just like Kim and Kourtney.

Kris Jenner has always maintained that Robert is Khloé’s father, and Khloé’s 23andMe results basically confirmed as much. According to Khloé’s test, she is “58% European, 41.6% Middle Eastern,” much like her sisters. While fans still love to speculate, the matter of Khloé’s paternity is basically settled.

As for the new show, they really don’t stand to lose anything. The Kardashians are splitting a massive 9-figure salary for the show, and they most likely aren’t going to have to dig into their own pockets to produce it. Furthermore, since public interest in the Kardashians’ lives hasn’t budged, it’s setting up to be a massive success. And for one of the richest families in recent memory, we’re certain none of them are “in debt” because of the project.

The Tabloid On The Kardashians

Of course, we know better than to trust anything In Touch says about Caitlyn Jenner or her famous family. Last fall, the outlet claimed Kourtney and Khloé were fighting over competing weddings. Then the magazine reported Kanye West was stalling Kim’s request to be declared legally single. And more recently, the publication alleged Kris and Kim were scheming to put West in a conservatorship. Obviously, In Touch isn’t a reliable source anywhere the Kardashian-Jenner clan is concerned.

