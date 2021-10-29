Caitlyn Jenner In Health Crisis, Desperate For Plastic Surgery?

Is Caitlyn Jenner getting plastic surgery to fix her botched jaw? One tabloid claims Jenner is “slobbering like a Saint Bernard” and desperately seeking medical attention. Here’s what we know about her allegedly critical jaw surgery.

Caitlyn Jenner ‘Spitting Mad About Drooly Mouth’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Caitlyn Jenner is desperately trying to fix her bad jaw. The former Olympic athlete is having trouble controlling her saliva and needs medical attention ASAP. “Cait’s bad bite needs a new alignment and she’s going to have her jaw clamped and straightened,” an inside source dishes. “She’s been slurring her words, drooling and spitting — although not on purpose — and people are noticing.”

Apparently, the cosmetic procedures Jenner underwent during her gender transition were what caused her jaw misalignment. “It seems Cait’s facial feminization surgery, where bones were removed or inserted, got things out of whack with her jaw,” the source reveals. “Besides that, the stress of her losing campaign for California governor, plus eating junk food and candy, hasn’t helped. All that’s given her a mouthful of pain like teeth grinding, TMJ pain, and canker sores.”

But a surgery like that isn’t for the faint of heart. “The surgery will be agonizing but Cait’s already in a lot of pain and there are few parts of her body that haven’t been operated on, so it will be well worth it. She’s been meaning to transform her teeth since becoming a woman and get some veneers or dental contouring to feminize her smile. She may kill two birds with one stone by getting all of it done at once!”

Caitlyn Jenner In ‘Dental Distress’?

This report is just a thinly veiled insult to Jenner. The magazine calls her a “sex-swapper,” “Saint Bernard,” and “reality TV reject.” This tabloid never had any concern or insight into Jenner’s health. There’s no evidence to suggest Jenner is suffering from jaw pain or is having any trouble controlling her saliva. Clearly, this story is 100 percent made up for the purpose of embarrassing her.

Besides, Jenner underwent her facial feminization surgery over 6 years ago. If she really was in excruciating pain every day from the results, we’re sure she would have addressed the issue sooner. Despite the outlet’s poor attempt to shame Jenner for her transition, she seems happy with the results. On the five-year anniversary of her transition, Jenner told People, “I have no regrets,” adding, “When I wake up in the morning, I’m happy with myself.” We’re glad Jenner isn’t too shaken by the tabloids’ smear campaign against her.

The Tabloid On Caitlyn Jenner

This is far from the first time the National Enquirer has spread false information about Jenner. Earlier this year, the tabloid alleged Jenner was only running for Governor of California to get revenge on the Kardashians. Then the outlet claimed Jenner felt betrayed by the Kardashians after they refused to donate to her campaign. And more recently, the magazine reported Jenner needed for go to rehab after a disastrous end to her campaign. It’s obvious the Enquirer has it out for Jenner.