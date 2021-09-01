Caitlyn Jenner ‘Drowning In Debt’ Amid Failing Political Campaign?

Has Caitlyn Jenner gone completely bankrupt amid a failing political campaign? One tabloid claims that Jenner “doesn’t seem to care” that the people surrounding her are bleeding her bank account dry. Gossip Cop investigates further into the story.

Caitlyn Jenner Out Of Money?

According to the Globe, Caitlyn Jenner is struggling for money amid her campaign to become governor of California. Per an insider close to the story, Jenner is “as generous as a soul as anyone you could ever meet.” And apparently, her generosity is quickly becoming her downfall. The source reports that Jenner loves to “reward friends and employees with bonuses, gifts, and spontaneous perks.”

But now, these friends and employees are taking advantage of Jenner’s wild spending habits. The insider says that people staying at Jenner’s “get food delivered from fancy restaurants” and are “emptying her bar faster than she can restock.” So why does Jenner continue to spend without hesitation? The tabloid alleges she “loves the attention” and is “blind” to the fact that people take advantage of her, even if it threatens to bankrupt her.

What’s Going On With Caitlyn Jenner?

The one truth we found in the Globe’s narrative is the state of Jenner’s political campaign. According to recent poll numbers, only 13 percent of Republican voters say they would vote for Jenner. However, Jenner still receives plenty of media coverage, so it’s hard to believe the tabloids would have new information on anything dealing with Jenner, let alone the frequency of her houseguests. There’s a camera on her at all times, it seems.

I had a great time speaking with such a diverse crowd yesterday. There is real enthusiasm for this recall. And the media attention wherever we go has been phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/buKzbbLxzl — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) August 29, 2021

Another fault in the tabloid’s story is the lack of evidence when it comes to her “drowning in debt.” The only evidence the outlet has is that from a so-called “insider.” And based on the lack of reliability of the Globe’s “insiders” in the past, we find it hard to give credit to one in this situation. Given what we know about the state of Caitlyn Jenner’s finances from her tax records, she’s still got numerous investments and profit generators. While she hasn’t quite earned as much recently as she has in the past, we don’t expect her to be bankrupted by DoorDash orders.

A Slew Of False Stories

Unfortunately, Jenner has been subject to several other false stories regarding her run for governor. In April, the Globe published an article stating Jenner was getting a breast reduction to appeal to more voters. The magazine also said she was going to “wean herself off fillers and Botox too.” We didn’t give this story much credit not only because it was ridiculous, but also because there was simply no evidence.

In July, the same tabloid alleged that Jenner was a “jittery mess” after being bombarded by several transphobic slurs at the Conservative Political Action Conference. “Her loved ones worry she’ll collapse in a crying heap before election day,” a source close to the story claimed. We debunked this story, too, because of the tabloid’s (very obvious) transphobic narrative.

The magazine felt no shame in repeating the reported slurs Jenner received at the conference and even threw in a few of their own. Overall, the tabloids are obviously creating a narrative about Jenner that is disrespectful and transphobic and shouldn’t be given much credit. There’s plenty one can say about her campaign and policies, but there’s nothing worth listening to in this tabloid.