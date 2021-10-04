Caitlyn Jenner Breaking Down After Disastrous Governor Campaign Gets One Percent Of The Vote?

Is Caitlyn Jenner in desperate need of “therapy and some form of rehab” after losing the run for California governor? That’s the narrative one tabloid is pitching, and Gossip Cop is investigating to uncover the actual status of Jenner’s mental health after the loss.

Caitlyn Jenner ‘Humiliated After Voters Booed Her Run’ For Governor?

According to the National Enquirer, Caitlyn Jenner isn’t taking her recent loss to become California’s governor very well. In fact, the tabloid alleges the media personality “has been crying herself to sleep after her humiliating” failure. The loss, which the magazine describes as “mortifying,” stemmed from the fact that Jenner only secured one percent of the vote. Apparently, the landslide loss “has hit Cait like a ton of bricks!” an insider leaks.

What’s worse is that Jenner spent millions of “her own cash” on the campaign, so the election results hurt even more. “She’s out of pocket by several million,” the source reveals before adding that “everyone seems to be laughing at her.” Jenner is allegedly taking the loss pretty hard, as the snitch says she’s “been in floods of tears and crying herself to sleep, asking how things could have turned out so badly.” The insider also expresses some concern for Jenner, revealing friends and family believe “she needs therapy and some form of rehab.”

Fears For Caitlyn Jenner?

So, is the National Enquirer‘s story accurate in saying Jenner is breaking down over her recent election loss? Not in any way. In fact, Jenner described her run for governor as one of the most rewarding experiences of her entire time, and we’ll take her word before we accept a tabloid’s. Also, Jenner stated she’s not abandoning politics any time soon.

“No matter what happens on this campaign, I will continue to fight,” Jenner remarked. The single detail the magazine got correct in this story is Jenner’s election results. Jenner could only secure one percent of votes on election day, but in no way is she feeling “humiliated” or “crying herself to sleep.”

Ruthless Tabloid Coverage During Jenner’s Run For Governor

During Jenner’s run for governor, the tabloids weren’t hesitant about creating false stories concerning her mental and financial health. In July, the Globe claimed Jenner was “a jittery mess” after being attacked with transphobic slurs at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Despite the outlet recognizing the slurs as “ugly,” it had no problem repeating them in its story, which is disrespectful, to say the least. Jenner said herself the convention was overall a positive experience despite the transphobia, so it was completely false when the tabloid said she was “near collapse.” It seems like the outlet doesn’t care about the truth or Jenner herself, so we see no reason to listen to it.