Caitlyn Jenner Betrayed By The Kardashians, Headed For Bankruptcy?

Is Caitlyn Jenner‘s campaign for governor of California spiraling out of control? Plenty of magazines have reported the former reality star is struggling behind closed doors. Here’s what we know.

Caitlyn Jenner On ‘Edge of Total Collapse’?

Not long ago, the Globe reported Caitlyn Jenner was “caving” after being attacked with transphobic slurs at the Conservative Political Action Conference. An insider dished, “Caitlyn’s found herself in the middle of a storm with all of these people flinging terrible names at her, and her resolve is weakening,” adding, “She was pumped up when she announced her candidacy in April, but her courage is failing her.”

But the tabloid showed a clear lack of respect for Jenner’s identity and only aimed to insult her further. While being verbally attacked as she was would be hard on anybody, Jenner took it in stride. Soon after the event, Jenner took to Instagram, calling the CPAC rally an overall positive event, and she didn’t give anyone the impression that she’s ready to throw in the towel.

Caitlyn Jenner Feels Betrayed By Her Family?

Then the National Enquirer claimed Jenner’s campaign was struggling financially, and the Kardashian-Jenner family wasn’t willing to help. An insider revealed, “The kids want nothing to do with Caitlyn’s campaign… they wish she would just pull out and have sent that message by not reaching in their pockets.” The outlet insisted there was a growing rift between Jenner and her daughters.

While it was true the Jenners and Kardashians haven’t financially backed Caitlyn’s campaign, they have never gotten involved in politics. It’s clear she wasn’t struggling financially and therefore had no need to rely on her family for the funds. The magazine was simply trying to stir up drama where there was none.

Caitlyn Jenner ‘Drowning In Debt’?

Most recently, the Globe reported Caitlyn Jenner’s campaign was on its last legs. According to the report, it was Jenner’s generosity that did her in. An insider told the tabloid that Jenner loved to “reward friends and employees with bonuses, gifts, and spontaneous perks.” While she was hosting guests, she would “get food delivered from fancy restaurants” while other pals were “emptying her bar faster than she can restock.”

But the outlet had no proof to substantiate its claims. While Jenner definitely isn’t at the top of the polls, she isn’t struggling financially either. Even if she did have expensive tastes when company was around, we doubt she’s spending more than she can afford. The former athlete still reportedly boasts a $100 million net worth, and it’s unlikely she’s tanking it all on expensive booze for random houseguests.

Jenner isn’t broke, she’s not on the verge of collapse, and she isn’t feuding with her family. While her campaign hasn’t been a massive success so far, she’s remained as dedicated and positive as ever. Jenner even released a Netflix documentary about her life story just a few weeks ago, so our guess is that she’s doing pretty well.