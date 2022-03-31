Caitlyn Jenner Allegedly Feels Backstabbed By Kardashians, Supposedly Banned From ‘The Kardashians’ Show, Dubious Source Says

Is Caitlyn Jenner upset that she wasn’t invited to star in The Kardashians, her family’s new Hulu show? One tabloid claims the former Olympian wanted to keep her reality TV career going. Let’s check in on Jenner.

Caitlyn Jenner ‘Seething’ Over Kardashians Snub?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Caitlyn Jenner isn’t pleased to be excluded from her family’s new reality TV show. “Caitlyn may say she’s happy to see her family doing so well with their new show, but privately she’s steaming she wasn’t asked to be part of it,” an insider spills. “It’s a total snub!” Sources say Jenner believes she played a major role in the success of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, so this exclusion is hard for her to swallow.

But apparently, Caitlyn’s ex-wife Kris Jenner isn’t going to let her anywhere near the new show. The tipster reveals that Kris has “never forgiven” Jenner for claiming she was “not entirely comfortable” with their sex life in her 2017 memoir. “Sure there were things Caitlyn didn’t like about the old show, but she’d do the new one in a heartbeat,” the snitch squeals. “And she’s gotten no joy from her daughters and stepdaughters, who go along with Kris because she negotiated them this nine-figure deal!”

Caitlyn Jenner ‘Steaming’ Over ‘The Kardashians’?

We aren’t buying this story for a couple of reasons. First of all, the outlet has no issue using transphobic rhetoric in its article that doesn’t bear repeating. It’s obvious from the magazine’s disrespectful language that it isn’t talking to anyone genuinely close to Caitlyn Jenner, so we have absolutely no reason to take it seriously. But we don’t even need the outlet’s input because we’re far more inclined to believe Jenner’s own words on the matter.

Earlier this month, Jenner tweeted in response to an announcement about The Kardashians: “I was there when this started from day one. I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life. To be able to work with my family for all those years, connect with the fans, it was incredible. Happy that it continues for my family.”

Then, Jenner doubled down on her support of her family while gently acknowledging that she wishes she could join them on their journey. “Of course at the same time it is unfortunate to not be given the opportunity to continue with the show. With that said, I cannot emphasize enough how happy I am for my family that it continues!” Jenner wrote.

Of course at the same time it is unfortunate to not be given the opportunity to continue with the show. With that said, I cannot emphasize enough how happy I am for my family that it continues! — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) March 12, 2022

More Hurtful Stories From The Tabloid

This is far from the first time the National Enquirer has attacked Caitlyn Jenner with an insulting story. Last year, the outlet reported Jenner was headed for bankruptcy after her family refused to donate to her political campaign. Then the magazine claimed Jenner was “breaking down” after her run for governor. And more recently, the publication alleged Jenner was in poor health and in critical need of plastic surgery. Obviously, the Enquirer has a bone to pick with Jenner and can’t be trusted to report accurately on the politician.

