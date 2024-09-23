Caitlin Clark Suffers Nasty Injury During First WNBA Playoff Game: See Photos

Caitlin Clark has had an incredible first year in the WNBA. The former number one overall pick has not only captured the Rookie of the Year Award but she’s led the Indiana Fever to the WNBA Playoffs.

In a heartbreaking loss to the Connecticut Sun, Clark suffered a nasty eye injury right at the beginning of the game. Clark was poked in the eye by a defender who was trying to block one of her passes.

Clark played the rest of the game, but her eye was black and visibly swollen before the end of the third quarter. After the game, Clark’s eye looked even worse during the post-game press conference…

Caitlin Clark received a black eye. The player who gave it her Dijonai "Ghetto" Carrington. Received nothing. #WNBA better realize real quick who the fans wanna see. They better make some changes this off-season. Or this high viewership they have can dissappear. #FeverRising pic.twitter.com/PTybLvEYu3 — Jordan Love Believer (@PackerBacker_JD) September 22, 2024

Caitlin Clark Injures Eye During First Game of WNBA Playoffs

“Obviously got me pretty good in the eye,” Clark told reporters after the game was over. “I don’t think it affected me, honestly. I felt like I got good shots, they just didn’t go down.”

“Obviously a tough time for that to happen. I got some really good looks. I had three pretty wide-open threes in the first half that you usually make,” Clark continued.

🚨Video evidence suggests Dijonai Carrington may have intentionally hit Caitlin Clark early in the first quarter of the Sun v. Fever playoff game, resulting in a black eye.



No foul was called. The #WNBA needs to investigate immediately. Does this look unintentional to you? pic.twitter.com/ue2Sf03e9O — The Boston Post (@ABostonPost) September 23, 2024

Fans Claim Eye Poke Was Intentional, Dirty Play

As soon as the play occurred, fans quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out the play. Many noted that they believed the foul, which was committed by DiJonai Carrington, was a dirty play.

“We already know Dijonai Carrington did it on purpose the way she moves her fingers into Caitlin eyes come on WNBA not to mention refs are terrible as always,” one fan posted.

“Dirtbag play by DiJonai Carrington….I gave her the benefit of the doubt. She is a royal POS. That’s as UNNATURAL a move as I have ever seen in basketball. She flat eye gouged Caitlin Clark. Clark should be pressing charges on this garbage! Disgraceful,” another added.



