Buurma Farms And Dole Recently Recalled Their Parsley Products

If you recently bought parsley at the grocery store, you may want to check it ASAP!

As reported by The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Buurma Farms, Inc. and Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. both voluntarily recalled their parsley products following reports of possible E. coli contamination.

Buurma Farms Inc. Parsley Recall

In a recall announced on Sept. 14, Buurma Farms Inc. of Willard, OH, is voluntarily recalling 320 boxes of its Plain Parsley. Moreover, the recall was announced shortly after the Plain Parsley showed possible contamination with Shiga-toxin producing E.coli.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) is often linked to foodborne outbreaks. Additionally symptoms of infection often include “severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting.”

On Sept. 7, the privately-owned company in Willard, OH, recalled the Plain Parsley after taking a regulatory sample. Unfortunately, the obtained sample tested positive for non-0157 STEC (Shiga-toxin producing E.coli). As a precaution, Buurma farms recalled Plain Parsley, harvested on Aug. 30 from Gregory, Michigan.

The Buurma Parsley in question was distributed to retailers in Ohio and Michigan between Aug. 31 and Sept. 3. Furthermore, the product was sold to wholesalers in New York, Pennsylvania, and Illinois between Sept. 2 and Sept. 4.

Contaminated parsley purchased in any of these states will have a “BUURMA FARMS Plain Parsley” twist-tie with a price look-up (PLU) number of 4901 and a UPC code of 33383 80125.”

However, “The PLU and UPC numbers are not unique to Buurma Farms and would be on all flat/plain parsley regardless of where it is from.” According to the FDA, “The wholesale distribution channels involved in the recall do not have the twist-tie and instead have only a plain red rubber band on the bunch.”

As of date, no illnesses have been reported. If consumers have any questions or concerns, they should contact the consumer hotline (1-866-827-3362), available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc. Parsley Recall

In a recall announced on Sept. 10, Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc voluntarily recalled a limited number of cases of conventional Curly Leaf Parsley. In addition, the recall came soon after discovering non-0157 STEC (Shigatoxin-producing E. coli) in a random, routine sample taken in Michigan.

Packages of curly leaf parsley that were harvested between Aug. 18 and Aug. 19 are being recalled, according to the FDA. A total of five states received packages containing the contaminated herb, including Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, and Missouri.

As of date, no illnesses have been reported. However, if consumers have any questions or concerns, they should contact the Dole Consumer Center (1-800-356-3111), available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. PST.