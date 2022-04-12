Burt Reynolds’ Family Allegedly Furious With Sally Field For Recent Supposed Jabs, Suspicious Source Says

Is Sally Field reigniting her feud with Burt Reynolds? One report reveals the family of the late Deliverance star feels Field is rewriting history to make him the bad guy. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Sally Smokes The Bandit!’

Sally Field and Burt Reynolds starred in the 1977 smash hit Smokey and the Bandit. The two began dating soon thereafter, but it wasn’t meant to be. Reynolds later said Field was the love of his life, and lamented that he could not make it work. He died in 2018, but Field is still talking about him.

According to the National Enquirer, Field’s recent comments about Reynolds aare upsetting his family. A source says, “As far as they’re concerned, she’s dancing on his grave for publicity and using him for fame—just like she did when he was alive!” Field says Reynolds “invented” the narrative around their relationship, so a source says, “She’s essentially calling him a liar!”

Reynolds’ family apparently feels Field has no valid reason to discuss Reynolds after his death in 2018 because he’s no longer around to defend himself. An insider concludes, “He had nothing but lovely things to say about Sally. He went to his grave loving her, and now she’s trashing his memory.”

Why Sally Field Spoke Up

This story comes in the wake of an interview Field did with Variety. She did not bring Reynolds up, the interviewer did. When asked about Reynolds, she was candid: “He was not someone I could be around. He was just not good for me in any way.” When Reynolds died, she revealed the two hadn’t spoken in 30 years.

Field continued: “He had somehow invented in his rethinking of everything that I was more important to him than he had thought, but I wasn’t. He just wanted to have the thing he didn’t have. I just didn’t want to deal with that.” These comments are not new, just the interview.

Everyone has the right to discuss their own history. Field wrote about Reynolds in her autobiography just as Reynolds wrote about Field in his. Just because Reynolds died does not change the fact that, for Field, he was overly controlling and wanted to possess her. Reynolds’ family hasn’t said a word about Field in the first place, so this whole story is just twisted and trashy.

Burt Reynolds’ Real Rival

Speaking of dancing on graves, the National Enquirer is the last tabloid that should write anything about Reynolds. It boldly claimed he went to the grave with a hatred of Ariel Winter. This was totally false.

In his lifetime, Reynolds and the Enquirer were known enemies. One christmas, Reynolds literally dropped manure onto its Florida headquarters. He was getting payback for all the crappy stories it wrote about him for years. This delightful revenge serves as proof that the tabloid has never ever had real insight into Reynolds’ personal life.

More Stories From Suggest

Goldie Hawn’s Son Gives Estranged Dad A Shout Out On Instagram

Nick Nolte’s Family Allegedly Terrified For Actor’s Health Over Alzheimer’s Fears, Dubious Insider Says

Joan Collins Claims ‘Young Men Are Suffering’ Amid Rise Of ‘Anti-Maleness’