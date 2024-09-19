Brujeria Frontman Juan Brujo Dead at 61 After ‘Severe Medical Emergency’

Brujeria frontman and co-founder John Lepe, known to fans worldwide as Juan Brujo, has died after suffering a “severe medical emergency.” He was 61.

The extreme metal band first sparked concern among fans with a social media post announcing the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates. The details, however, largely remained private.

“We regret to announce that due to a severe medical emergency, Brujeria are forced to cancel all upcoming tour dates until further notice. We apologize to all of our fans and will update you on the situation soon. Thank you,” the band wrote in an Instagram post.

Sadly, Juan Brujo’s fellow Brujeria members informed fans of the frontman’s passing just two days later.

“It is with deep sadness we have to announce that our leader Juan Brujo has passed away today,” they wrote in a subsequent post. “Juan suffered a heart attack on early Monday morning, after a day off from the current Mexorcista tour in Saint Clairsville, Ohio.”

“He was rushed to the nearest hospital in Wheeling, West Viriginia by emergency services. But, despite the medical team’s greatest efforts, he died this morning. His family, friends and bandmates are devastated and wish to mourn in private, while they appreciate the fans’ love and support.”

“El Brujo ha muerto, ¡que viva el Brujo!” they added (translation: The Wizard has died, long live the Wizard). “JUAN BRUJO 1963 – 2024.”

Friends and Fans Pay Tribute to Juan Brujo

Following the news of his death, friends and fans alike took to social media to pay tribute to Juan Brujo.

“Brujo was a solid human being, and generously supportive to his friends,” one such friend wrote. “I am grateful to have been a part of his colorful life. I will always remember you fondly, old friend.”

“Juan Brujo, my high school buddy, Brujeria mastermind, Koolarrow cofounder, once partner in crime, is dead. Much love to the crew who loved him. RIP,” wrote Faith No More bassist Billy Gould.

“That’s a really tough year for Brujeria and fans. RIP,” one fan wrote, referencing the deaths of both Juan Brujo and Brujeria vocalist Pinche Peach, who passed away in July.