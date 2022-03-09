Bruce Willis Allegedly Ordering Ashton Kutcher To Stay Away From Demi Moore, Anonymous Source Says

Are Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher fighting over Demi Moore? Like a blast from the past, one report says the Die Hard star is demanding his ex-wife stay away from her other ex-husband. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Stay Away From Demi!’

According to Woman’s Day, Bruce Willis is not happy to see Demi Moore reuniting with Ashton Kutcher. The two former spouses reunited for a TV commercial with Mila Kunis. As Moore’s friend, Willis is reeling to see his ex-wife reunite with a man who hurt her so much. It’s as if Willis awoke in a nightmare.

An insider explains, “He doesn’t trust Ashton and never fell for his ‘good guy charms’. The mess he left behind will affect his family forever.” Willis knew all about Kutcher staying in touch with his daughters but didn’t expect to see Moore ever get this close to Kutcher or Kunis.

The Live Free or Die Hard star isn’t going to take this lying down, a source reveals. “He sent a message to Ashton through a couple of powerful pals to be careful around Bruce’s family. It wasn’t a threat so much as a warning that he’s got Demi’s back,” the insider concludes.

What’s Going On With Moore And Kutcher?

The very premise of this story is a bit wonky. Demi Moore filmed a Super Bowl commercial with Mila Kunis, not Ashton Kutcher. The Punk’d star was obviously an inspiration for the humorous ad, but there’s no sign he had anything to do with the shooting.

The existence of this ad suggests Kutcher and Moore are doing better than they were before, but saying they reunited and did an ad together is misleading and not completely accurate.

As for the threat, how could Woman’s Day possibly be privy to this information? If Willis really felt this way, social media would’ve been an excellent avenue for this very warning. Instead, the tabloid insists he sent the message “through a couple of powerful pals.”

Consider the following: If this so-called source knows exactly what Willis is warning, then why not print the message? Why not say who these powerful pals are? The outlet has no incentive to protect the anonymity of these folks. The opposite is true: Woman’s Day would be way more believable if it could actually provide the details it promises to know. This story is vague and outdated by about 10 years.

Very Bad Reputation

This outlet once ran a story about Demi Moore falling back in love with Bruce Willis. While the nation may have been perplexed when Willis chose to quarantine with Moore instead of his wife, suffice to say the two did not get back together.

As for Mila Kunis, this outlet promised she and Kutcher could get divorced in 2020, yet they appear happier than ever. This is the last place you should look if you desire accurate information about any of these folks.

