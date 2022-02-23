Wedding Gossip: New Report Claims Britney Spears Secretly Got Married

Are Britney Spears and Sam Asghari secretly married? One report says the two secretly tied the knot in Hawaii. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Sam & Britney Secret Nuptials!’

According to OK!, Spears and Asghari had a secret simple wedding in the Hawaiian moonlight. An insider says, “The wedding was very spur of the moment.” The couple got engaged in September and just couldn’t wait any longer, the report says.

Asghari’s supported Spears through the nightmare of her conservatorship, but it hasn’t always been smooth sailing. “People were worried he’d call the engagement off,” an insider says. The two stuck it out, and are now as happy as could be. The next goal is expanding their family even further, although Britney Spears apparently wants to announce her marriage and pregnancy in one fell swoop. An insider says, “It’s all very hard for her to keep secret… she’s just so excited.”

A Yearly Tradition For Britney Spears

Precedent alone debunks this story. OK! has been down this road far too many times before. In 2018, it claimed Britney Spears and Sam Asghari eloped in Louisiana. Before that, they were married in Hawaii. Seriously, this is just a repeated story from 2017. Just last year, the outlet made an identical claim about a Hawaiian wedding as well, something Asghari personally shot down.

It’s almost shocking to see a tabloid blatantly recycle its own stories. We’re now in year six of secret Britney Spears Hawaiian weddings. Just because she likes to vacation in the Aloha State doesn’t mean she’s constantly getting married there.

It’s only a matter of time before Spears and Asghari start a family. She’s made it very clear that she wants to have kids with him, and they are engaged after all. That being said, few celebrities are subjected to as much paparazzi attention as Spears. If she gets married, you’re going to hear about it.

February did not bring wedding bells for Spears, but it did bring a nice windfall. She’s just penned a $15 million book deal with Simon & Schuster. This could be a major tell-all, and it finally gives Spears a real opportunity to tell her own story in her own words.

Wrong Yet Again

The book deal helpfully debunks yet another OK! story. Last October, it promised Spears and Asghari would do a sit-down tell-all interview like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Spears is going in a different route, so that’s obviously not happening. Time and time again this rag proves it has no insight into Britney Spears’ life. Stay tuned to Gossip Cop for the next dozen stories about Spears and her compulsory Hawaiian weddings.

