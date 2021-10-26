Britney Spears Wants Revenge On Justin Timberlake Next?

Is Britney Spears out for revenge on Justin Timberlake? One tabloid claims Spears still hasn’t forgiven Timberlake, 19 years after their breakup. Here’s what we know about the Toxic singer’s plans for payback.

Britney Spears Thinks It’s Justin Timberlake’s ‘Turn To Cry’?

This week, In Touch reports Britney Spears is back, and she’s ready to get revenge on everyone who’s wronged her. Amid Spears’ battle to end her conservatorship, she posted a playful video of herself in a pageboy hat — and confirmed it was in reference to a controversial Justin Timberlake music video from 2002. In the caption, she wrote, “I look like that girl in the Justin Timberlake video in ‘Cry Me a River’! Oh s— that’s me! I guess I forget that sometimes…”

But the magazine insists Spears certainly hasn’t forgotten how Timberlake cast a lookalike of her in a music video about their breakup. “She’s still bitter about how he made her out to be the bad guy,” an insider dishes. “She was slut-shamed and relentlessly attacked. It was a major turning point in the public’s perception of her, while Justin’s career skyrocketed.”

And while Timberlake may have apologized this year, it’s too little too late for Spears. Apparently, Spears is ready to spill the dirt on Timberlake. “She kept a detailed diary about their relationship and how he treated her. Who knows what she’ll reveal about him, but everyone is waiting for something shocking to drop. No one can silence her now,” the source reveals.

Britney Spears ‘Ready To Spill’ Justin Timberlake’s ‘Secrets’?

We seriously doubt Spears has any plans concerning Timberlake. Spears finally won her freedom last month when her father was removed as conservator of her estate after a lengthy legal battle. And now that the fight is over, she announced that she plans to lay low for a while. “I’ll just be honest and say I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … and now that it’s here I’m scared to do anything because I’m afraid I’ll make a mistake,” Spears wrote on Instagram.

With that sentiment in mind, we seriously doubt she’s planning to launch an attack against Timberlake when that would inevitably bring more drama, criticism, and media attention. Spears also has made it clear that she’s staying far away from show business. Now that she finally has her freedom back, she’s looking towards the future — not the past. And since Spears announced her engagement to Sam Asghari in September, we seriously doubt she’s plotting revenge on one of her exes.

Other Revenge Stories From The Tabloid

This narrative is just a bit too familiar. It’s probably because this is far from the first time In Touch has invented an elaborate revenge story. Last year, the outlet reported Brad Pitt planned to do a tell-all interview to get back at Angelina Jolie. Then, earlier this year, the tabloid claimed Kanye West was planning a tell-all to get revenge on Kim Kardashian. And more recently, the publication alleged Meghan Markle was writing a tell-all memoir, much to the chagrin of the royal family. Of course, none of these stories were true, so we’re confident this tale about Spears is a work of fiction.