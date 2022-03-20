Britney Spears Allegedly Triggering Fears With ‘Starvation Diet’ And Weight Loss, Unverified Report Says

Is Britney Spears starving herself? One report says the “Baby One More Time” singer is perilously underweight. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Britney’s Toxic Hunger Games!’

Per the National Enquirer, “aging” Britney Spears is turning heads with her trim body. She’s down to 130 pounds thanks to what Spears called on Instagram “my own fitness regime that includes fasting for days.” Spears elaborated: “I’ve done four days with just snacks here and there. It was extremely hungry, but I did experience the most amazing high I’ve ever witnessed with no food.”

Insiders are concerned that Spears could be developing an eating disorder. “She seems to be flirting with anorexia,” one source says, “this is the kind of thing that put her under a conservatorship in the first place.” Some are concerned that, without the conservatorship in place, Spears could spiral out of control. “Starving yourself like this is another pathway to destruction,” one source says.

Sam Asghari is apparently her reason for dieting. A source says Spears is “self-conscious about their age difference and wants to look as young and cute for him as she can.” Meanwhile, one medical expert says a restrictive diet could do far more harm than good: “Starving yourself only puts your health in danger.”

Is Britney Spears Okay?

If you were to task an AI with generating a tabloid story, you’d probably end up with something exactly like this. The Enquirer pulled out all the stops: body shaming, age shaming, relationship questioning, and outright support of Spears’ horrific conservatorship. It frames dieting as life-threatening starvation. This is so inane.

After all the hell she’s been through, Spears is finally allowed to do whatever she damn well pleases. If that means losing weight, then mazel tov. Before Spears deactivated her Instagram, her final posts famously left little to the imagination, and she didn’t look unhealthy at all.

This story originally ran in December, and Spears has been a-okay healthwise since then. The doctor in this story has pointedly never treated Spears, so that’s just reckless speculation based on carefully chosen photographs. The “Toxic” singer is the healthiest she’s been, physically and mentally, in a very long time.

A Common Target

This outlet promoted a $1 million freedom bash that Britney Spears was supposed to hold to celebrate the end of her conservatorship. It never happened. It once claimed Asghari dumped Spears while she was locked up in a mental health facility. He never did that, and the two are still together.

Back in 2019, the Enquirer attacked her body in a different way. It announced that Spears’ body was ballooning due to pregnancy. This story just proves that there is no way Spears could possibly look that could satisfy these vultures.

