britney-spears-sparks-internet-frenzy-with-nude-vacation-pic

Not long after reactivating her Instagram account, Britney Spears caused quite an internet frenzy with her latest nude-on-beach photo.

As previously reported, Spears posted a photo of her naked while enjoying a beach vacation this week. “Just landed in French Polynesia!!!” the pop icon stated in her post. Although comments on her Instagram posts are disabled, fans and critics alike were able to share their thoughts about Spears’ latest naked photo on different social media platforms.

“The queen is showing it all and showing nothing at all at the same time,” one of Britney Spears’ fans declared on X (formerly Twitter). “I love she is so sassy.”

Another fan wrote on X, “Britney Spears loves being naked and I love that for her cause same.”

However, it didn’t take long for the internet trolls to make their comments as well. “Is there any need to expose like that?” one critic wrote. “I mean, I don’t wanna see that, it doesn’t look good.”

A fan quickly clapped back by stating, “Good thing your thoughts and [opinions] aren’t the only ones that matter.”

Britney Spears Previously Stated that Fans Are ‘Right’ to Assume Something Is Going on With Her

The Independent reported last month that in a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney Spears hinted that something was going on with her offline.

In the post, Spears wrote about how she was trying to keep her personal life a secret for years. “Not only was my personal life kept secret, but it felt equivalent to 20 years of hard times that I wrote about in my book,” she stated. “It’s over now and I’m incredibly sad about those times….”

Britney Spears noted it was “weird” that while she’s on social media, she doesn’t follow the news or fan chatter. “I’ve been doing that this week and it’s weird cause it feels like a lot of fans already kind of know me and the way they speak is incredibly kind.”

Spears also wrote that fans always suspect that something is going on with her. “Well, guess what, Britney nerds… You were 100 percent right,” she continued. I don’t have time to speak about any of it ’cause at this particular moment it’s beyond comprehension.”

Britney Spears pointed out that looks can also be deceiving. “I’ve been turned down by so many and incredibly by many.”

She didn’t reveal what she meant by that last remark. However, weeks later, she dismissed all rumors concerning any new music projects by declaring she was done with the music industry for good.