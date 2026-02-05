Britney Spears Says She’s “Lucky To Be Alive” Despite How Her Family “Treated” Her

Britney Spears has expressed her fear over her family, and how she feels she’s lucky to be alive in spite of what they’ve done to her.

The singer treats her Instagram page as though a virtual diary, as she frequently posts herself dancing and posts lengthy rants of what’s on her mind. On February 4, Britney Spears took to Instagram again to express feelings of loneliness, betrayal, and fear.

She wrote how she’s “lucky to be alive” in spite of how her family treated her.

“As people, all we really want is to feel connected to each other and never feel alone … for those of you in your family that have said to help you is to isolate you and make you feel unbelievably left out … they were wrong,” she began.

“We can forgive as people but u don’t ever forget. Yearning and longing for contact is always crucial !!! [sic]”

She then pivoted to her family. “I’m incredibly lucky to even be alive with how my family treated me once in my life and now I’m scared of them.”

This statement is as vague as it is alarming, although she didn’t expand on whatever she’s referencing.

Those who care for the “Toxic” singer may be alarmed by her statement. But as she disabled the comments, fans can’t directly share their concerns with Spears.

She then went on to write, “It’s weird how God works in mysterious ways. My friends, what do you think he is saying today ??? Because to be totally honest with you, no matter what he says, they will never take responsibility for what they did.”

To conclude her post, she wrote how she made a “pretty damn good” cheesecake that she enjoyed with her neighbor. Plus, she hasn’t been able to dance “in a month” as she broke her toe twice.

The same day, however, she did manage to post a video of her dancing, so I suppose her injury has healed.