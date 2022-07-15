Shock Rumor Says Britney Spears Supposedly Facing $60M Divorce 39 Days After Wedding

Is Britney Spears on her way to her third divorce? One tabloid’s cover story claims the honeymoon is already over for Spears and her new hubby, Sam Asghari. Let’s check in on the newlyweds.

Britney Spears And Sam Asghari ‘Over Already’?

This week, In Touch reports Britney Spears is already regretting tying the knot with her longtime partner Sam Asghari. The outlet remarks on how Spears deleted her Instagram just days after her wedding and returned with a message about how “weird” her new life with Asghari is. “The excitement has worn off,” an insider divulges. “She seems to be having second thoughts about all the changes in her life. She’s already talked about returning the wedding presents, and those close to her think a divorce could be coming soon.”

The source then points to Asghari’s comments in a recent interview with GQ about refusing to be a “house husband” and wanting to put Spears on a budget. “After the last 13 years, Britney isn’t about to go back to asking for permission to spend her own hard-earned money. Sam’s ideas are too controlling—just like her dad when he was her conservator!” Apparently, Spears is terrified of giving up any control. “Her friends think she wants out,” the tipster concludes.

Is Britney Spears Getting A Divorce?

It didn’t take long to unravel this entire story. First of all, in Britney Spears’ now-deleted Instagram post about how “weird” her new life was, she wasn’t referring to Asghari—she was talking about her brand new house. “It’s so weird I wake up and everything is new,” the pop star wrote, “new pool … new kitchen … new bed … I think I am in shock !!!”

So, we seriously doubt she’s suddenly having doubts. Spears has been with Aghari for over six years. Back in June of last year, she even told the court in her conservatorship hearing that she wanted to get married and start trying to have a baby with Asghari. This was far from a last-minute decision.

And finally, the outlet takes Sam Asghari’s comments in his GQ interview way out of context. In the full transcript, he never talked about putting Spears on a budget or controlling her money. He simply said that if it was up to him, they would live off of $60 a day because that’s what he can afford. He made it clear that he doesn’t mooch off of Spears, and for that reason, he lives a very frugal lifestyle. In the same exchange, he called Spears a “real life princess” and detailed his efforts to plan the perfect proposal.

He’s only ever spoken admirably of his wife, and it’s just offensive to both parties to spread these rumors of his “controlling” behavior. Earlier this month, Spears posted a video of them looking completely loved-up on a boat ride during their honeymoon, so it’s safe to say there was no truth to this insulting story.

More Divorce Speculation From The Tabloid

Spears and Asghari are far from the only couple to get this treatment from In Touch. Last year, the outlet reported John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were headed for a $150 million divorce. Then the magazine claimed Reese Witherspoon was desperately trying to avoid a $250 million divorce. And more recently, the publication alleged Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s marriage was “hanging by a thread.” Since all of these couples are still together, it’s obvious In Touch isn’t trustworthy anywhere the subject of divorce is concerned.

