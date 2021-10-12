Britney Spears, Sam Asghari Doing Tell-All Interview After Legal Victory?

Is Britney Spears planning a tell-all interview? One report says the “Toxic” singer and fiance Sam Asghari want to celebrate the end of her conservatorship by opening up with the press. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Bombshell TV Interview’

According to OK!, Spears is overjoyed to see her father, Jamie Spears, removed from her conservatorship. After the major legal win, she’s now reportedly anxious to tell the world her story. A source shares that she wants to sit down for a major TV interview where she can finally be heard.

An insider explains, “Britney hasn’t been allowed to talk about the hell she’s been through, especially how the restrictions affected her relationship with Sam.” The couple is annoyed at watching others tell their story, so now they’d like to pull a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and clear the air themselves.

Asghari would like to clear up rumors of his intentions, and a source says Spears is “itching to shout out her love for this incredible guy.” Once the interview is over and the conservatorship is finally over, the “…Baby One More Time” singer plans to hit the road. A source concludes, “She can’t wait to see her fans again.”

What’s Going On With Britney Spears?

While Spears is celebrating her overdue legal victory, there’s no indication that she’s about to go on TV and bare her soul. A rep for Spears denied that she and Asghari have any plans to do a tell-all interview. Tell-alls are a classic tabloid trope, so you should treat these sorts of narratives with caution.

TMZ, which is a more reputable source than OK!, recently reported that Spears will not return to the stage, so it looks like she doesn’t want to live an especially public life right now. Staying away from the stage only to sit down for a tell-all doesn’t really add up.

It doesn’t take an adult to figure out what Spears would like to do next. She’s made it clear for months now that she wants to have a baby with Asghari. She recently posted a video of herself with a baby doll, and she’s repeatedly referred to her fiance as dad material.

Other Tall Tales

OK! reported that Spears was “finally free” back in July, but that was premature, to say the least. As far back as 2018, it promised that Spears and Asghari were getting married in Louisiana, but it took years before they’d even get engaged. A year before that, she was apparently married and pregnant. The outlet’s track record with Spears stories is horrible, so there’s no reason you can trust this tell-all story. Here’s hoping Britney Spears enjoys her freedom doing whatever makes her happiest.